Full moon will help the specks to bite

Hello Folks,

It’s a great time to be in Florida where the fishin’ is gonna’ be good this fall. The fishin’ isn’t too bad right now but the specks are due to start bitin’ on the full moon this month. We have a full moon this weekend and if the wind lays down a little you should be able to get out there and try and catch a few specks.

Kyle over at Bitter’s B&T reports that the folks in his area are getting’ a few minners and gettin’ on the water and tryin’ to locate some schools of specks. These folks are catchin’ a few but it seems the specks are few and far between. Hey, you know what they say, a bad day on the water is still better than a good day at work.

Kyle also reports that the bass fishin’ is doin’ pretty good in most of the lakes in our area. The bass fishin’ on the Butler Chain has been pretty good for numbers of bass. There isn’t a lot of big bass bein’ caught right now but you can go out there and catch some bass. Just about all the lakes are good right now if you fish with swim-baits, chatter-baits, or plastic worms or slow sinkin’ Senko type baits. Just don’t be in a hurry to catch’em’, durin’ the transition, it will take some coaxin’ to get’em to bite. This is where your patience pays off.

They were catchin’ some nice bass in West Lake Toho this past week on shiners. You can catch some nice bass on artificials but you need to keep movin’ around the lake until you find’em.

Some folks are fishin’ the edge of the hydrilla mats, lily pads, or some movin’ water if you can find some.

It seems like the bass are hangin’ around the off-shore hydrilla beds too. Plastic worms, speed worms, and slow sinkin’ Senko type baits have been workin’ the best.

The bass fishin’ on the Harris Chain is still fishin’ strong. Most of the anglers are fishin’ off-shore eel-grass and hydrilla beds throughout the chain. Big Lake Harris, Lake Eustis, and Lake Griffin have been producin’ some nice stringers of bass.

We have some wind blowin’ this week, so it might change things on the chain a little but keep fishin’ until you locate a good school of ’em.

The bass will start their wintertime movement as the weather gets cooler and the water starts to cool down as well.

It will be really nice to go fishin’ and not have to sweat to death, while you are on the water. It just makes for a good day on the water and your fishin’ partner isn’t complain-in about how hot it is, the fish ain’t bitin’, so on and so forth.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Bass Pro Shops invite you to the TrophyCatch program’s annual Hall of Fame Ceremony. This event will recognize the anglers who documented and submitted catches of bass 13 pounds or heavier, that were approved during the 11th season of TrophyCatch, which completed September 30, 2023.

The ceremony will be held at Bass Pro Shops in Daytona Beach, FL. on November 11, 2023 at 5 p.m. You have to remember that not too many people get a chance to catch a 13 lb. bass and then release it to be caught another day.

So, make plans now to attend the event and get a chance to see what a 13 lb. bass looks like, and hear the stories behind catchin’ these big bass. I’m sure you will have a good time.

I hope y’all have a good week and I hope to see you on the water, real soon.

Tip of the week: Full Moon

Save a few and good luck.