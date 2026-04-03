Former candidate Aungst endorses Nesta for Apopka mayor 

Former Apopka mayoral candidate Matthew Aungst said Tuesday on Facebook that he is endorsing City Commissioner Nick Nesta in the April 14 runoff election, while sharply criticizing Orange County Commissioner Christine Moore.

Aungst, who announced his candidacy in August 2025 and withdrew in December citing concerns about splitting the vote among challengers, framed the race as a clear choice, urging voters to back Nesta despite reservations about his leadership.

“Do I have questions about Nick Nesta? Yes, I do, Aungst wrote. “I don’t know yet if he’s the strong, decisive leader Apopka truly needs.”

Aungst alleged that Moore and individuals “operating on her behalf” were behind “every baseless rumor” and “every whisper campaign” during his mayoral campaign.

“Christine Moore would be a disaster for this city. NOT ‘maybe.’ NOT ‘we’ll see.’ A DISASTER,” he said. “This is not about policy disagreements. This is about character and conduct.”

Casting the race as a decisive moment for the city, Aungst urged voters to rally behind Nesta, arguing the outcome will hinge on turnout and voter engagement.

“With Nick, there is at least a chance, a fighting chance, that Apopka can change course,” he said.

The March 10 general election saw no candidate secure a majority of the vote, resulting in a runoff between Moore and Nesta.

As of Thursday afternoon, Nesta had not publicly responded to or shared Aungst’s endorsement on his campaign Facebook page.

Brian Mater, Nesta’s campaign manager, told The Apopka Chief the campaign did not issue a response because Aungst did not contact them prior to making the endorsement.

Mater added that while the campaign is not expecting additional endorsements in the coming week, it is not ruling out the possibility.

The April 14 runoff will determine Apopka’s next mayor following incumbent Bryan Nelson’s elimination in the three-way March election.

Nesta’s endorsers during the runoff include The Apopka Professional Firefighters Association Local 5293; Kimberly Buchheit, former Orange Soil and Water Conservation District Seat 2 supervisor; City Commissioner-elect Yesenia Baron, who won the special election for Nesta’s Seat 4 in the March 10 election; and former City Commissioner Kyle Becker.

— With reporting by Sarah Merly