For 32 years, the Optical Eyeland staff has provided quality eye care and superior service

Always caring and always informing…for 32 years, Optical Eyeland’s focus has been to be there to help preserve the health and care of your eyesight.

Family owned and operated, co-owners Julie Bayly and Brian Pinckney pride themselves on being an independently owned business that offers the latest styles and uncompromising personal eye care. They’ve been trained with the nation’s top lens and frame companies, and they keep themselves current on the newest enhancements and treatments.

Optical Eyeland offers full service eye care, and provides comprehensive eye examinations by appointments or by walk-ins, six days-a-week. There is always a doctor on call to provide emergency medical eye care, including diagnosis and treatment of infections, injuries, and eye disease in a non-surgical setting.

The company was started in 1986 when Jim Pinckney, husband and father of three, made a decision that would ultimately affect Apopka and his family. His children, Julie Bayly and Brian Pinckney, purchased his practice in 2001.

At that time, Julie went back to school to receive her Opticianry Degree from Hillsborough Community College. Julie is a board certified Florida Optician and has her National ABO and NCLE certifications, and received her Bachelor of Science degree in Management from Florida State University.

Julie specializes in coordinating frame shape and color with your skin tone and face shape. Outside of work, Julie enjoys traveling, playing piano, singing, and spending time with her husband, James, and daughters, Jamey Lynn, Jessica, and Katie.

Brian Pinckney is a graduate from Florida State University with a double degree in Entrepreneurship/Small Business Management and Marketing. Brian joined Optical Eyeland in 2003, after deciding to follow his father’s footsteps and continue the family tradition of opticianry.

Brian attended Hillsborough Community College, where he completed his opticianry degree in July 2005. Brian is a board certified Florida Optician and has his National ABO and NCLE certifications.

Brian’s focus is in fitting specialty contact lenses. Brian has a vast knowledge of the market and will find lenses that fit your lifestyle. When not working, Brian enjoys traveling, backpacking, boating, and spending time with his wife, Morgan, and his daughters, Lilly and Mia.

Dr. Goodhue was born and raised in Gloucester, MA. He graduated from St. John’s Prep and then attended Bowdoin College in Brunswick, ME. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree before attending The New England College of Optometry in Boston. He received his Doctorate of Optometry in 2011 and is a full time doctor with Optical Eyeland. Dr. Goodhue is a huge sports fan, and enjoys attending concerts and spending time with his wife, Ashlee, and their son, Andrew.

Dr. Goodhue will take the time to get to know you, your eye care history, and your vision needs. He provides expert care, advice, options, and the follow-up you need, whether you’re a new patient or an existing one.

Optical Eyeland offers a wide variety of eyeglass frames and lenses for all ages, and carries a wide range of frames to meet everyone’s lifestyle. In addition to designer eyewear, they carry contact lenses, prescription sunglasses, and sport protective eyewear, and also offer frame repair or replacement, and layaway.

Optical Eyeland is located at 730 S. Orange Blossom Trail, Apopka, on the corner of U.S. Highway 441 and Sheeler Road, next door to the Race Trac gas station.

Their hours of operation are Mondays, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Wednesdays, from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Optical Eyeland accepts most insurance plans including AAA, AARP, Adventist Healthcare, Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Coast to Coast, Eyemed, Vision Care Plan, Florida Hospital, and many more. If Optical Eyeland is not on your provider list, give them a call and they’ll try to match your plan’s discounts.

Call Optical Eyeland at 407-880-0335 to schedule your next appointment, or just stop in.

