Foliage Sertoma Club recognizes city flag, essay contest winners

Flag contest was to update city’s flag design

Staff Reports

The winners of the city of Apopka’s community flag and essay contests were honored at the Tuesday, Feb. 18, luncheon meeting at the Back Room Steakhouse on Rock Springs Road in Apopka.

The contest, held in 2024, was a community-wide effort to update the flag’s image and raise awareness about the meaning of the symbols on the city’s historic seal.

In recognition of their efforts, the Sertoma Club awarded flag designer Faith Lee and essay author Selena Lim each a check for $250.

Eric Mock, Sertoma Foliage Club vice president, opened with a brief overview about the contest, including details about the challenge for the judges to select from 161 flag entries and 60 essay submissions.

The panel of 10 judges narrowed the flag designs down to the top 10 for the public to vote on.

With more than 1,000 votes cast, Lee’s version came out on top. It incorporated the foliage leaf symbol with yellow, white and green colors depicting Apopka’s sunshine, nature and springs.

Seventh-grader Selena Lim presented her winning essay entitled “A Seal to Remember” to the club. Her research explained the importance of the symbols depicted in the city seal referencing the founding in 1882. Summing it up, she writes that the Indian head was in honor of the original Timucuan Indians who settled in the area. The Masonic Emblem recognized the historic Masonic lodge dating back to 1717, and the oranges referenced the city’s deep roots in agriculture: fruit, vegetables and foliage.

Foliage Sertoma Club supports programs such as this contest throughout the year in addition to their annual Service to Mankind Award. The club is currently seeking nominations until March 22. The winner will be awarded at the annual banquet in late April.

Additionally, for 49 years the club has produced the Apopka Christmas Parade, scheduled this year on Dec. 13.

For more information about programs and membership, go to foliagesertoma.org.