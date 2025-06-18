Foliage Sertoma Club installs new officers, inducts new members

Each year, the Foliage Sertoma Club’s last meeting in June is a celebration of its successful programs for the past 12 months, time to install new officers and induct new members.

On Tuesday, June 17, at the Back Room Steakhouse in Apopka, Mayor Bryan Nelson congratulated the 39 club members for all the accomplishments of their Golden Anniversary 50th year. The 100-unit Christmas Parade on Dec. 14, and the April 30 Service to Mankind Award dinner honoring nine volunteers in Apopka.

Mayor Bryan Nelson installed a slate of seven new executive officers and 16 special committee volunteers to serve through June 30, 2026.

“Your leadership will guide the way to continue providing Apopka’s own Sertoma brand of Service to Mankind as your predecessors have for 51 years,” Nelson said.

The new officers included Chairman Lorena Potter, President Eric Mock, Vice President Wes Dumey, VP Membership and Sargent at Arms John Cloran, VP Sponsorship Brenda Mizell, Secretary/Treasurer Bev Winesburgh and Chaplain Patrick McGuffin.

Club Vice President of Membership John Cloran welcomed five new members with a formal induction challenge presented by Bev Winesburgh, Club Treasurer.

“Never in history has the active participation of informed citizens like you been so needed in our communities,” Winesburgh said. “Thank you for volunteering to help carry on Sertoma’s programs.”

The new members inducted were Alice Boria, Stephen Brick, Chad Creech, Patricia Cloran and J.C. Derrick.

The culmination of the luncheon was the awarding of the Sertoman of the Year by Potter, Mock and Nelson. This title honors the one member each year that serves the club and community above and beyond all expectations. The award was presented to Diann Haubner for her outstanding club volunteerism including the Christmas parade and party, Service to Mankind Banquet, and a variety of fundraising and support activities.

As the Foliage Sertoma Club starts its 51st year, plans are already in place for the Dec. 13 Apopka Christmas Parade, a tradition produced by the club members and the city of Apopka for five decades. All school groups, clubs, business and area officials are welcome to enter. Watch for the registration information in October.

The national organization Sertoma, Inc. was founded in 1912 and promotes service, good citizenship and assisting with hearing health. Local clubs like Foliage Sertoma Club of Apopka receive matching national grants for disaster relief, community programs and hearing health activities.

For more club information, go to FoliageSertoma.org.

This article was written by Beverly Winesburgh as a special contribution to The Apopka Chief.

The Apopka Chief and The Planter are weekly community newspapers, independently owned and family operated, that have served the greater Apopka area in Central Florida since 1923 and 1965 respectively.

Follow The Apopka Chief on Facebook.

Follow The Apopka Chief on X.

Follow The Apopka Chief on Instagram.