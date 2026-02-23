Foliage Garden Club hosts annual fashion show fundraiser 

About 160 guests filled the room for a fashion show and luncheon fundraiser that the Foliage Garden Club of Apopka hosted Saturday at the First Methodist Church Apopka.

The annual event, held for at least 10 years, is anticipated to raise between $2,000 and $3,000 to benefit the Wekiva Youth Camp in Wekiva Springs, an environmental youth camp that the club says is the only one fully operated by garden clubs.

Proceeds consistently support youth environmental education while the organization also focuses locally on beautification projects throughout Apopka, said club president Bobbie Dougherty.

In addition to raising funds to support the Wekiva Youth Camp, an environmental youth camp, the Foliage Garden Club has planted trees at the entrance to the camp.

“Anything that we see that needs to be done, we work with the city and we try to beautify it,” Dougherty said.

This year’s fashion show featured clothing from Em’z on Fifth, a Mount Dora boutique that Clara Schneider owns. The fundraiser partnership between the Foliage Garden Club and Em’z on Fifth grew organically as several club members were already customers, Dougherty said.

“We decided to use them because we knew they had a lot of clothes American made, and also for petites and women all up to X sizes,” Dougherty said.

Dougherty added that many of the boutique’s styles are lightweight and breathable – ideal for Florida’s climate – and known for vibrant colors and statement jewelry.

Schneider, who has owned Em’z on Fifth for 21 years, said she frequently collaborates with women’s groups across Central Florida, mounting two to three fashion shows a month.

“Fashion shows make a great fundraiser,” she said. “People love to come and have a great lunch and shop.”

For the Apopka event, models selected their preferred outfits, then worked with Schneider on fittings and accessories.

“When they come in for a fitting, we talk about what they like, what color,” she said. “I let them know what I think is best on them. I accessorize them with jewelry, their purses and a hat.”

For over four decades, the Foliage Garden Club of Apopka has promoted conservation of fauna, supported other service clubs in community activities, especially those related to beautifying the city, organized Arbor Day tree plantings, and educated its members in horticulture, artistic floral design and land preservation.