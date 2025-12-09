Floyd Tillman, founder of Sonny’s BBQ, dies at 96

Floyd “Sonny” Tillman, the founder of the Sonny’s BBQ restaurant chain based in Gainesville, died at the age of 96 on Sunday.

Tillman, who opened the first Sonny’s location in 1968 and possessed a deep love for Florida Gators athletics, died peacefully and surrounded by family, according to a social media post from his grandson, Joe Tillman.

“Fly high, and save me a spot at the BBQ heaven,” long-time Sonny’s BBQ employee Shannon Snell wrote in a Facebook post honoring the life of Tillman.

Snell, a former NFL and Florida Gators football player who now serves as head pitmaster and brand ambassador for Sonny’s BBQ, said his colleague had been a friend and mentor to him.

He said Sonny Tillman created a gathering place, tradition and family through Sonny’s BBQ and that the countless friendships Sonny made along the way are “the things of legends.”

“His legacy will continue to shape every pitmaster, every restaurant, and every guest who walks through our doors,” Snell said. “His vision became my vision, and part of who I am today is because of him.”

Since founding Sonny’s BBQ with family-crafted recipes including its Kansas-style barbecue, Sonny’s restaurant has grown into one of the largest barbecue chains in the country with more than 90 locations.

Corroboration of Sonny’s personal and professional legacy showered various social media platforms this week as family, friends, restaurant patrons and community members shared stories of encounters with Sonny, his restaurant, or both.

“Sending comfort and prayers to you and your family,” U.S. Rep. Kat Cammack responded on Joe Tillman’s post on X. “Your granddad was a great man who touched countless lives. Our community is so much better as a result of his contributions. He will be tremendously missed.”

As a student at UF, Facebook user Beth Ann Drake said she interned at Sonny’s marketing agency and recalled his intentional care for employees.

“Interns could eat for free at the [Sonny’s] restaurant next to the offices, but I got tired of BBQ. He found my Lean Cuisine in the freezer in the office kitchen and asked about it…I told the truth and the next day the office freezer was stacked full of Lean Cuisines. RIP Sonny,” Drake said.

Many others also said Rest In Peace [RIP] Sonny, including a Facebook user named Kristin Harmon Maus.

“We are forever grateful for his vision, his values, and the legacy of bringing people together that he leaves behind,” posted Sonny’s BBQ. “We ask that you take a moment today to remember Sonny and his family, and to spread a little kindness to those around you in his honor.”

Sonny is preceded in death by his wife, Lucille, of 72 years and son, William.