Five new officers join the Apopka Police Dept.  

Photo by Photo courtesy of city of Apopka

Apopka officer’s current starting salary is $63,736.81

Five officers were sworn in on July 29 at Apopka City Hall council chamber.

Apopka Police Chief Michael McKinley administered the oath to Bryan Lyle, Grant Collins, David Keitt, Angel Martinez and Humberto Ramirez-Vargas.

The current Apopka sworn officer’s starting wage is $63,736.81, according to discussion at the July 9 fiscal year 2026 budget workshop. This salary puts the city of Apopka at No. 7 out of the 14 local law enforcement agencies that McKinley compared during his budget workshop presentation.

The city’s population growth from 46,571 in 2015 to 61,820 in 2024 required 94 more officers, with a current staffing ratio of 2.23 officers per 1,000 residents, McKinley said on July 9.

At the time of the July 9 budget workshop, the APD was authorized 141 sworn positions.

For the FY26 budget, the APD requested six additional authorized positions and a 5% increase of the starting officer salary, bringing the number up to $66,923.65. If approved, it would put the city of Apopka at No. 3 on the list of 14 local law enforcement agencies.

Grant Collins

Officer Grant Collins is an Apopka native and Apopka High School graduate. He completed police academy at Lake Technical College School of Public Safety in Tavares and is certified in basic firefighting and Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) standards.

“Grant is passionate about serving the community he grew up in and is committed to continual learning and professional development within his hometown,” his bio states.

Collins’s long-term goals include moving far into specialized units such as narcotics and K-9.

In his free time, Collins likes to engage in outdoor activities such as fishing, winding down at the beach and practicing at the shooting range.

David Keitt

Born in Orlando and raised in Apopka, Officer David Keitt graduated from Apopka High School, where he played football and developed a strong sense of teamwork and discipline. He completed the police academy at the Lake Tech Institute of Public Safety.

Keitt’s hobbies include working out, playing football and bowling.

“His aspirations are to serve as a positive role model, build trust within the community, and eventually work in youth outreach or leadership within the department,” his bio states.

“David wanted to become a police officer because he has always had a passion for helping others and inspiring those around him. He believes that law enforcement is not just about enforcing laws, but about making a lasting difference in people’s lives through service, integrity, and respect.”

Bryan Lyle

Born and raised in Mesquite, Texas, Officer Bryan Lyle has resided in Apopka since 2005.

Having graduated with the highest overall score in his police academy class, Lyle brings six years of experience as a legal assistant and six years as a corrections officer to his new role as an Apopka police officer.

“Officer Lyle is committed to serving with integrity, helping citizens feel safe, and leading by example in every aspect of the job,” his bio states. “He begins each day with prayer before taking on the heavy responsibilities of law enforcement.”

When off duty, Lyle enjoys Florida road trips, spontaneous ice cream runs and tracking down his most recent Amazon order.

Angel Martinez

Officer Angel Martinez was born in New York City, N.Y., graduated from Health Professions High School and holds a degree in forensic psychology. He completed the NYPD Academy and worked for the NYPD for five years before moving to Central Florida and finishing the equivalency of training course at Lake Tech Institute of Public Safety.

His career goal is to become a K-9 officer.

“He became a police officer because he enjoys helping others and has many family members in law enforcement,” his bio states.

Martinez likes to work out and play video games.

Humberto Ramirez-Vargas

Born in Guanajay, Cuba, Officer Humberto Ramirez-Vargas graduated from Lake Minneola High School and finished the police academy at Lake Tech Institute of Public Safety.

Ramirez-Vargas served as a dispatcher for the Apopka Police Department before entering law enforcement.

Humberto’s aspirations in law enforcement are to join the Criminal Investigations Division (CID).

“His passion for law enforcement stems from a desire to serve his community and protect others,” his bio states.

His hobbies include working out and watching movies.