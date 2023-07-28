Fishin’ is pretty good in areas

Hello Folks,

I hope everyone is havin’ a great week and, hopefully, you got a chance to do some fishin’ over the weekend.

Kyle at Bitter’s Bait and Tackle reports that a few folks are still catchin’ some bluegills and a few shellcrackers. Most of those panfish are bein’ caught on red worms and a few of ’em are bein’ caught on grass-shrimp. A few specks are bein’ caught on minners in Lake Jesup under the State Road 417 bridge.

The bass fishin’ has been a little slow, but some folks are catchin’ a big ’un every once in while. I see some posts on social media that someone has caught a nice bass either in the Harris Chain or in the Kissimmee Chain. Kyle also reports some nice bass bein’ caught in the Maitland Chain on shiners and artificials.

You need to find some submerged hydrilla or eel-grass and free-line a shiner out the back of the boat. You can catch a few bass that are schoolin’ at first light on noisy top-water baits, or a lipless crank-baits. The bass fishin’ on the Harris Chain has been a little slow but, as I mentioned, someone always has a chance to catch their personal best by goin’ fishin’. You do need to get on the early or at dark-thirty. A few big bass are still bein’ caught on shiners. If you are fishin’ with plastic worms or slow-sinkin’ Senko-type baits, you will have to move to deeper water and fish the offshore grass or brush piles located throughout the lake.

The bass fishin’ on West Lake Toho is still doin’ pretty good. The Xtreme Bass Series held a tournament on West Lake last weekend. The team of Jim Folks and Jeremy Smith weighed in a bag of five bass that hit the scales at 36.19 lbs. They also had big bass of the tournament that weighed in at 9.85 lbs. There were four bass that hit the scales over 8 pounds each. So, it’s safe to say that the bass fishin’ on West Lake is doin pretty dog-gone good right now.

Kyle also reports that the bass fishin’ on John’s Lake is hit or miss most days. The teams that fish the Wednesday night tournament on John’s Lake are still catchin’ a few bass. The team of Randy Blackburn and Timmy Russell weighed in three bass that hit the scales at 15.55 lbs. They also had big bass that weighed 9.925 lbs. Congrats, guys, on a job well done.

Well, that’s it for this week. One more month to go and, hopefully, we will be getting’ some cooler weather soon. See ya next week.

Tip of the week: early or late.

Save a few and good luck!