Fire union, commissioner-elect Baron endorses Nesta 

Apopka City Commissioner Nick Nesta has secured a series of endorsements in his bid for mayor ahead of the April 14 runoff election against Orange County Commissioner Christine Moore.

Nesta has drawn support this week from a city firefighters union, a former environmental official and a newly elected city commissioner.

The Apopka Professional Firefighters Association Local 5293 announced its endorsement Wednesday, praising Nesta’s record during two terms on the City Commission.

In a statement signed by union president Kyle Lampp, the organization cited Nesta’s support for first responders, his advocacy for proper staffing, training, structure and funding; his understanding of the need for recruitment and retention of experienced public safety personnel; and his commitment to fiscal responsibility.

“More than many others, he stood with us through our darkest days after the loss [in 2022] of our brother, Austin Duran, advocating for needed changes, offering support to families and helping push reforms to prevent future tragedies,” Lampp wrote.

Kimberly Buchheit, who served as Orange Soil and Water Conservation District Seat 2 supervisor from 2023 to 2025, issued an open letter on March 16 backing Nesta.

She described Nesta as a candidate who has “paid his dues” on the City Commission and “demonstrated the courage to challenge the status quo on our behalf.”

In her letter, Buchheit said Nesta has the ability to balance priorities including public safety, infrastructure investment and financial management while planning for responsible growth.

“I am most impressed with Nick’s unwavering commitment to the citizens of Apopka. Nick has shown (by his actions on the record) that he respects and values our input,” Buchheit wrote. “Additionally, when I have approached Nick with specific matters of concern, he was accessible, responsive and promptly made time to connect with me.”

Nesta also posted on his campaign’s Facebook page a bilingual statement from City Commissioner-elect Yesenia Baron, who won the special election for Nesta’s Seat 4 in the March 10 election.

In her statement, Baron said she has observed Nesta’s leadership since 2020 — when they both ran for Seat 2 — and described him as a consistent advocate for residents who asks difficult questions and emphasizes accountability.

“Commissioner Nesta understands the importance of protecting Apopka’s natural treasures, supporting our small businesses, and ensuring that growth is guided by vision and responsibility,” she wrote. “He brings thoughtful, solution-oriented leadership and a clear plan for our city’s future. Most importantly, he is ready to implement the changes Apopka needs.”

Former City Commissioner Kyle Becker has also expressed support for Nesta. On Tuesday, he said in a Facebook post that the Monday night mayoral runoff forum, which he attended at Victory Church, reinforced his position.