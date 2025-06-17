Fifteen Days of Hope events commemorate fallen Apopka firefighter

The 2650 Foundation is hosting its second annual Fifteen Days of Hope in memory of fallen Apopka firefighter Austin Duran.

From June 30 through July 15, Fifteen Days of Hope will feature several community events and service projects, including a vigil at Duran’s memorial, workouts, a Chipotle fundraiser, and a firehouse reading by Re-Imagine Communities.

The inaugural Fifteen Days of Hope occurred in in 2024 and included recognizing fallen heroes, giving back to the community and feeding all three shifts at the city’s six fire stations.

Duran died on July 15, 2022, from injuries sustained from a line-of-duty accident he suffered on June 30, 2022. Austin’s father, Michael Duran, founded the 2650 Foundation. “2650” was his son’s badge number.

“Between June 30th and July 15th of 2022, the City of Apopka and its community surrounded the Duran family and The Apopka Fire Department with so much support in so many different ways,” an email message from the 2650 Foundation stated. “From the churches that ensured every station had meals provided, little ones hosting lemonade stands, local businesses hosting fundraisers, the Apopka community truly showed how unified we can be.”

The 2650 Foundation encourages the public to join in many ways, such as participating in events, donating supplies for firefighters’ care packages, sponsoring a scholarship for a future firefighter, and spreading the word or beginning one’s own initiative.

“These events not only commemorate the sacrifices of first responders and veterans but also strengthen community bonds through shared experiences and acts of service,” the email message states. “Your participation could be as big or as small as you would like.”

Visit The2650Foundation.org/events for a complete event schedule and how to get involved.

