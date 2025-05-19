FDLE arrests Apopka man for possession of child sexual abuse material

Staff Reports

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) arrested Gary Edward McFarland, 65, of Apopka, on 10 felony counts of possession of child sexual abuse material. The arrest is the result of FDLE’s statewide initiative to locate and arrest criminals targeting children and sharing files depicting the sexual abuse of children.

The case began on Feb. 11 after FDLE received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Endangered Children (NCMEC) alerting agents about an online account user uploading a file depicting the sexual abuse of children. The investigation revealed McFarland to be the account holder.

FDLE served a search warrant at McFarland’s residence on May 14 and seized multiple electronic devices. A forensic preview of McFarland’s cellphone revealed multiple digital media files depicting the sexual exploitation of children, including files depicting the sexual victimization of infants.

McFarland was arrested on May 14 and booked into the Orange County Jail. The case will be prosecuted by Attorney General James Uthmeier’s Office of Statewide Prosecution.

FDLE’s investigation remains active.

Visit the FDLE website to review tips for keeping your children safe online at https://secureflorida.org/Family-Safety/BPParents.htm

