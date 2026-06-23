Everybody’s favorite for summer: peach ice cream

Pot Roast for Crock-Pot is submitted by Pat Ariotta in Sharing Our Finest Cookbook published by the Apopka Citizen Police Alumni Association. We thank that fine organization for all they do. Be aware that beef consommé, an optional ingredient, is a clarified, intensely flavorful broth, so if you choose to use water, you may need to make adjustments and add extra seasonings.

Emily Meggett’s Fried Zucchini serves 6 to 8 and looks wonderful. She says, “I think of Fried Zucchini as vegetable chips. I slice my zucchini thin (but not TOO thin, as you’ll want to taste the vegetables, not just the breading) and season them with some salt before dipping them in a light batter and dropping them into the frying oil. You should fry these until they’re golden brown and serve them immediately. When you are going to fry anything, the oil must be hotenough so that whatever you put in there does not absorb the oil, but not so hot that it smokes.”

From our Zellwood friends, who published Pot-Pourri of Zellwood, we have a Corn Pudding that is prepared in your microwave from Gladys Lunde. I don’t cook in the microwave unless you count wrapped-up corn on the cob or a potato! But I can try doing this… in the microwave!

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From Southern Living’s 1996 Annual Recipes, you will want to try Lee Ann Robinson’s Twin Mountain Muffins. Lee Ann is from La Grange, Georgia, and she gives three additional flavors to this basic recipe: Pepper-Cheese; Bacon-Cheese; Herb.

With peaches being in season, and we, always being in the mood for ice cream, have a wonderful recipe for ice cream from Neat and Sweet Farms in Lakeland. They are kind enough to share their recipe for Peach Ice Cream with the publication Field to Feast, and we take full advantage as we pass on this treat to our readers.

We have Violet Schoening’s fresh apple cake from the in-house recipe book given us by Northside Baptist Church. Ms. Schoening’s advice is to use a glass baking dish and says it is good even with no frosting. It can be frozen for use later.

PAT ARIOTTA’S POT ROAST FOR CROCK-POT

Recipe from Apopka Citizen Police Alumni Association, Sharing Our Finest Cookbook

INGREDIENTS:

2 or 3 potatoes, pared and sliced

2 or 3 carrots, pared and sliced

1 to 2 onions, peeled and sliced

Salt and pepper to taste

3 to 4 pound brisket, rump or pot roast

1/2 cup water or beef consommé

DIRECTIONS:

Put vegetables in bottom of crock-pot. Salt and pepper meat. Place meat in pot on top of vegetables. Add liquid. Cover and cook on low for 10 to 12 hours or high for 4 to 5 hours. Remove meat and vegetables with spatula or wide spoon. Serve hot.

EMILY MEGGETT’S FRIED ZUCCHINI

Recipe from Gullah Geechee Home Cooking by Emily Meggett

INGREDIENTS:

3 medium zucchini, sliced into rounds about 1/8-inch thick

1 tablespoon salt

1 large egg

1/3 cup milk, whole or 2-percent

1/2 cup self-rising flour

2-1/2 cups vegetable oil

DIRECTIONS:

1) Sprinkle the salt evenly onto the zucchini (use more salt if you like veggies a bit more salty). Set the salted zucchini aside. 2) In a large mixing bowl, combine the egg and milk. Add the zucchini slices, and make sure that every slice is coated in liquid. 3) Place the flour in a large paper bag (a grocery bag will do). Remove the zucchini slices from the wet mixture and add them to the bag with flour. Close the top of the bag and shake, shake, shake! Toss the ingredients back and forth, enough to where all of the zucchini slices are coated in the flour. 4) In a 12-inch cast-iron skillet, heat the cooking oil to a high temperature. Drop each zucchini slice carefully into the hot oil, make sure there is enough oil so the zucchini slices will float; cook in batches. Brown the zucchini on both sides until crisp. This should take no more than 5 minutes total. 5) Line a plate with two paper towels, and place the zucchini on the paper towels to allow the oil to drain. Serve immediately.

GLADYS LUNDE’S MICROWAVE CORN PUDDING

Recipe from Pot-Pourri of Zellwood from the Zellwood Community Center

INGREDIENTS:

2 tablespoons margarine

1 cup milk

2 cups cream style corn (fresh or canned, fresh is better)

2 tablespoons flour

1 teaspoon parsley flakes

2 eggs slightly beaten

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 tablespoon sugar

1/4 cup pimiento

DIRECTIONS:

Melt margarine in 1-1/2 quart casserole about 30 seconds on high. Add remaining ingredients. Mix well. Cook uncovered on high for 9 minutes. Stir twice during cooking, pushing sides into center. Let stand 5 minutes before serving.

TWIN MOUNTAIN MUFFINS

Recipe from Southern Living’s 1996 Annual Recipes

INGREDIENTS:

1/4 cup butter or margarine, softened

1/4 cup sugar

1 large egg

2 cups all-purpose flour

4 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup milk

DIRECTIONS:

1) Beat butter and sugar at medium speed with an electric mixer until creamy; add egg, beating just until blended. 2) Combine flour, baking powder, and salt; add to butter mixture alternately with milk, ending with flour mixture. 3) Spoon batter into greased muffin pans, filling two-thirds full. 4) Bake at 375 degrees for 25 minutes. Remove from pans immediately, and cool on wire racks. Yield: 1 dozen.

Pepper-Cheese Muffins: Reduce the sugar to 2 tablespoons; stir in 1 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese with jalapeno peppers, and the flour mixture.

Bacon-Cheese Muffins: Reduce the sugar to 2 tablespoons; stir in 1/2 cup shredded Cheddar cheese and 3 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled, with the flour mixture.

Herb Muffins: Reduce the sugar to 2 tablespoons; stir in 1 teaspoon instant minced onion, 2 teaspoons dried parsley flakes, 1 teaspoon dried oregano, and 1/2 teaspoon pepper, with the flour mixture.

NEAT AND SWEET FARMS, LAKELAND, PEACH ICE CREAM

Recipe from Field to Feast

INGREDIENTS:

2-1/2 pounds fresh peaches, peeled, pitted, and chopped

1 cup sugar

1 pint half-and-half

14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk

12-ounce can evaporated milk

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 cups whole milk, or as needed

DIRECTIONS:

Working in batches, puree peaches with sugar and half-and-half in a blender or food processor. Combine peach mixture, sweetened condensed milk, evaporated milk, and vanilla extract in a large bowl. Pour into a 1-gallon ice cream maker, then add enough whole milk to reach the fill line, about 2 cups. Freeze according to manufacturer’s instructions. Transfer to a freezer-safe container and freeze until firm.

VIOLET SCHOENING’S FRESH APPLE CAKE

Recipe from Northside Baptist Church cookbook

INGREDIENTS:

1-1/4 cup oil

2 cups sugar

2 eggs

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking soda

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon vanilla

2-1/2 cups flour

1 cup pecans

3 cups raw apples

DIRECTIONS:

Mix in order. Pour batter into 9- x 13-inch baking dish. Bake at 350 degrees for 55-60 minutes. Cool, slice, and serve from pan. It is best if the pan is glass.

Frosting:

INGREDIENTS:

1 stick butter, soft

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons evaporated milk

1 cup dark brown sugar

Powdered sugar, as needed.

DIRECTIONS:

Cream butter, salt, milk, and brown sugar. Stir in powdered sugar until it takes form and spread over cooled cake.

This cake may be frozen, and it is good even without the frosting.