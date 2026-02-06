Entrepreneur brings first-of-its-kind Cajun seafood boil to Apopka 

Beginning on Feb. 17, Captain Jack’s Crab House, a family-owned, first-of-its-kind seafood boil inspired by Pirates of the Caribbean, will officially open its doors to customers in Apopka.

“We’re going to be offering a Southern-style Cajun seafood boil. It’s family dining with a takeout focus service,” restaurant owner Huy To told Business Debut in an interview.

​The restaurant, named after Captain Jack Sparrow from the notorious movie series, will serve seafood and Latin-style dishes. To’s first solo restaurant, located at 2107 E Semoran Blvd, Suite E, Apopka, FL 32703, will serve a diverse menu to customers inside the facility and about 40 customers in the restaurant’s outdoor patio from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

​The 30-year veteran of the food industry will focus on giving customers “great food, competitive pricing, and a value for their time” at his new location.

“That’s what I want people to experience when they walk into Captain Jack’s,” he told Business Debut.

​​The fast-casual place with a takeout option is the only seafood boil within a 30-minute drive of Apopka and will feature a decor and theme, with some menu items even having nautical names to match the vibes of the movie that motivated To.

Captain Jack’s opening marks a milestone in To’s career, as he has dedicated his professional life to managing food experiences in the Apopka area, ranging from fast food to full-service dining.

“I’ve always had a passion for food, and I just sat on it for too long. One day, I said, ‘You know what? Let’s just go for it. Let’s have some fun,” he told Business Debut.

The restaurant’s social media page will be updated accordingly with more news on their grand opening.

To did not respond to The Apopka Chief’s request for an interview.