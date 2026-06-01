DRC to review 502-lot Paulucci phase, 363-unit apartment project 

The Development Review Committee (DRC) will review plans for a 502-lot subdivision within the Paulucci Acres development and a proposed 363-unit apartment community during its meeting on Wednesday.

The meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. in the Apopka City Hall Commission Chambers.

One of the largest items on the agenda is Paulucci Acres Pod 1A/B and 4, a major development plan on approximately 171.5 acres east of Vick Road and south of West Ponkan Road.

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According to the application, the project would include 502 single-family residential lots, internal roadways and stormwater facilities. The proposed development is part of the larger Paulucci Acres planned development, a master-planned community approved for 1,034 residential lots across more than 600 acres.

The applicant, 1828 Engineering LLC, is seeking review of the project’s third submittal on behalf of Paulucci Acres LLC. Pulte Home Company is listed as the developer in the engineering plans.

Also on the agenda is The Ridge planned development (PD) phase three, a proposed multifamily residential development at the southwest corner of Boy Scout Road and Ocoee-Apopka Road.

The application, submitted by Vanasse Hangen Brustlin Inc. on behalf of Apopka Centerline Development, seeks review of a major development plan for a new apartment community. Plans included in the agenda packet show 11 apartment buildings and a total of 363 residential units, along with associated amenities, parking, stormwater infrastructure and roadway improvements.

The Ridge PD phase three is making its first appearance before the DRC as a major development plan.

Committee members will also consider the Chandler Row Plat, a second-submittal plat application for a 240-lot residential development at 4648 Chandler Road.

The project previously appeared before the DRC on May 27 as a construction site plan amendment for a 240-unit attached single-family townhome development. This application seeks approval of the plat that would create the residential lots and related tracts within the subdivision.

The Development Review Committee reviews development proposals for compliance with city regulations and engineering standards before projects move forward in the approval process. The committee’s recommendations are advisory, and, depending on the type of application, projects may require additional reviews or approvals before construction can begin.