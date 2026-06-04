Double Down on this Delicious Corn Dish 

From the 1982 Zellwood Sweet Corn Festival recipe book, we found Doubly-Delicious Double Corn Pie. This recipe comes from E. L. Williams in Eustis. In case you don’t recall, the Sweet Corn Festival was run by masters of CORN, and it was lots of fun! They didn’t just grow it; they knew exactly how to cook it to perfection.

We thank Lisa Johnson from the Tallapoosa River Electric Company and Alabama Living Magazine for her recipe for Cheesy Southern Mac and Cheese. It looks pretty simple, and it will be creamy and delicious with all the cheese, both white cheddar, extra sharp cheddar, and cream cheese. Before you pour it all in, I would first spray the casserole dish with nonstick spray or grease it with butter or oil to keep the mac and cheese from sticking.

We have Mark Sohn’s Fried Green Tomatoes along with his step-by-step instructions for a successful fry! He even gives a healthy choice alternative. He says, “In the movie Fried Green Tomatoes, the characters eat fried green tomatoes for breakfast, a birthday celebration, an afternoon snack, and fresh out of the skillet at the Whistle Stop Café. I suggest serving fried green tomatoes for breakfast with bacon, eggs, and corn bread, or for dinner as a side-dish vegetable.”

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How about making fresh peach cobbler? It is so good. We have a recipe for you from Allrecipes.com for Fresh Southern Peach Cobbler. This recipe is contributed by aeposey, who said, “This peach cobbler recipe is something I’ve perfected over the years. It’s loved by all. Use fresh Georgia peaches, of course!” It takes 20 minutes to prepare and 40 minutes to cook. Not too bad for a wonderful dessert!

Easy Bread is a recipe that Bonnie Milliken shares in Northside Baptist Church’s cookbook. It calls for “any beverage” on which you care to base your bread. Gosh! This recipe sounds like fun! Think about it: You could use tomato juice, or beer, or water… the list goes on and on!

DOUBLY-DELICIOUS

DOUBLE CORN PIE

Recipe from E. L. Williams, Eustis

Published by 1982

Zellwood Sweet Corn Festival

INGREDIENTS:

4 cups fresh corn (cut from cob), or use frozen corn

1 pound very lean ground beef

1 medium green pepper (finely diced)

1 large onion, chopped fine

1 can tomato sauce (approx. 6 ounces) mixed with 1 can water

1 teaspoon chili powder seasoning

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/4 teaspoon crushed oregano

DIRECTIONS:

In a large skillet, lightly brown meat in just enough oil to cover bottom slightly, along with the onion and green pepper. Add tomato sauce and seasonings. Stir well, then fold in corn. Place into a lightly buttered casserole dish, about 2-1/2 to 3-quart size.

Topping:

1 cup yellow cornmeal

4 tablespoons flour

1 teaspoon sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 large egg

1/2 cup milk

4 tablespoons butter or margarine (melted)

DIRECTIONS:

Combine topping ingredients and mix lightly. Spread topping over meat mixture. Bake in a 350-degree oven about 30 minutes or until topping is slightly browned. Serves six.

LISA JOHNSON’S CHEESY

SOUTHERN MAC AND CHEESE

Alabama Living Magazine

Tallapoosa River EC

INGREDIENTS:

16 ounces elbow macaroni, cooked and drained

1-1/2 cups white cheddar cheese (reserve 1/2 cup for top)

4 cups extra sharp cheddar cheese (reserve 1 cup for top)

4 eggs, beaten

2 cups milk

1 stick of butter

8 ounces cream cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

DIRECTIONS:

Prepare macaroni according to instructions on box. Drain and return to pot. Add 1 cup white cheddar, 3 cups extra sharp cheddar, eggs, milk, butter, and cream cheese to pot. Add salt and pepper. Pour into 9-inch by 13-inch casserole dish or pan. Cover with remaining 1 cup extra sharp cheddar and 1/2 cup white cheddar. Bake at 400 degrees for 20 minutes.

MARK SOHN’S

FRIED GREEN TOMATOES

Hearty Country Cooking

DIRECTIONS:

Fried green tomatoes are prepared in three steps: slice the tomatoes, coat them with cornmeal, and fry. But if you have never seen fried green tomatoes, you’ll have many questions: What kind of shortening do you use? Do the tomatoes need to be peeled? Do you coat the tomatoes with a batter, flour, or cornmeal? Do you flavor the batter with sugar, black pepper, cayenne, or hot sauce? Be sure to select firm tomatoes that do not show any signs of ripening. Steps: In a 10-inch cast-iron skillet over medium heat, melt the lard until it starts to smoke, or until it reaches 325 to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. If you are smoking up the kitchen, the lard is too hot. Reduce the heat. 1) Cut the tomatoes into 3/8-inch slices. If you want batter to stick to the edge of the slices, peel the tomatoes. (I skip that step.) 2) In a mixing bowl, combine self-rising cornmeal mix, salt, and pepper, and coat the tomato slices with the mixture. Fry about 2 minutes on each side, or until golden brown. The tomatoes will be cooked through, but not overly crusty on the outside. 3) Drain on a wire rack and serve. If you let the fried tomatoes sit, what was crisp will be soggy! 4) Healthy Choice Alternative: In this recipe, the light coating of cornmeal does not absorb a lot of lard. For a light oven-fried tomato, after dipping the tomatoes in the cornmeal, place them on a cooling rack over a cookie sheet, and bake 20 minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Broil to brown.

AEPOSEY’S FRESH

SOUTHERN PEACH COBBLER

Recipe from allrecipes.com

INGREDIENTS:

8 fresh peaches, peeled, pitted and sliced into thin wedges

1/4 cup white sugar

1/4 cup brown sugar

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

2 teaspoons cornstarch

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 cup white sugar

1/4 cup brown sugar

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, chilled and cut into small pieces

1/4 cup boiling water

3 tablespoons white sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

DIRECTIONS:

1) Gather all ingredients. 2) Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F. 3) Combine peaches, 1/4 cup white sugar, 1/4 cup brown sugar, 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon, nutmeg, lemon juice, and cornstarch in a large bowl; toss to coat evenly and pour into a 2-quart baking dish. Bake in preheated oven for 10 minutes. 4) Meanwhile, combine flour, 1/4 cup white sugar, 1/4 cup brown sugar, baking powder, and salt in a large bowl. Blend in butter with your fingertips or a pastry blender until mixture resembles coarse meal. Stir in water until just combined. 5) Remove peaches from oven, and drop spoonfuls of topping over them. 6) Mix 3 tablespoons white sugar and 1 teaspoon cinnamon together in a small bowl; sprinkle over entire cobbler. 7) Bake in the preheated oven until topping is golden, about 30 minutes.

BONNIE MILLIKEN’S EASY BREAD

Recipe from Northside

Baptist Church’s cookbook

INGREDIENTS:

1 package yeast

1/2 teaspoon salt

1-1/2 cups any beverage

3-plus cups flour

1 tablespoon honey, depending on how sweet the beverage

1 tablespoon oil

Enough oil to coat inside of bowl

DIRECTIONS:

Mix all ingredients. Knead on slightly floured surface, using enough extra flour to make not sticky. Allow dough to rise in oiled bowl. Punch down. Put into greased bread baking pan. Let rise until bread reaches the top of pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Yield: 1 loaf.