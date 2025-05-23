Don’t forget to check your tires, brakes and battery before your summer travel

J&K Automotive, Inc. reminds their neighbors to make sure your car maintenance is up to date as we head into the hottest months of the year. A little preventative maintenance can go a long way in ensuring your planned road trips, or spur of the moment adventures are remembered for all the right reasons.

If you are not sure what maintenance is needed, give J&K a call and they will provide a no obligation quote. You can trust you’ll be given reasonable prices and have the work completed as promised. From routine maintenance to more complex repairs, J&K upholds their core values of honesty and integrity with each valued customer.

“Trust forms the cornerstone of the relationships with our customers. When you bring your vehicle to us, you can trust our expertise to accurately diagnose issues and perform necessary repairs. We prioritize your safety and satisfaction, ensuring that every repair is conducted with your best interests in mind,” stated owner and operator Steve Gotham.

“We offer a unique, honest approach to auto repairs, and operate on the policy of always giving you the fairest deal and flawless repair or maintenance work,” noted Steve Gotham.