Don’t forget to check your tires, brakes and battery before your summer travel

J&K Automotive, Inc. reminds their neighbors to make sure your car maintenance is up to date as we head into the hottest months of the year. A little preventative maintenance can go a long way in ensuring your planned road trips, or spur of the moment adventures are remembered for all the right reasons.
If you are not sure what maintenance is needed, give J&K a call and they will provide a no obligation quote. You can trust you’ll be given reasonable prices and have the work completed as promised. From routine maintenance to more complex repairs, J&K upholds their core values of honesty and integrity with each valued customer.
“Trust forms the cornerstone of the relationships with our customers. When you bring your vehicle to us, you can trust our expertise to accurately diagnose issues and perform necessary repairs. We prioritize your safety and satisfaction, ensuring that every repair is conducted with your best interests in mind,” stated owner and operator Steve Gotham.
“We offer a unique, honest approach to auto repairs, and operate on the policy of always giving you the fairest deal and flawless repair or maintenance work,” noted Steve Gotham.
J&K Automotive, Inc. is a local, full-featured auto shop in Apopka with a service team that possesses over 60 years of combined auto repair experience and comprehensive ability. In- stead of searching for a different provider every time your vehicle has a problem, their team of technicians is ready to deal with everything from electrical problems to diagnostic issues.
J&K Automotive, Inc. prides themselves on their ability to handle whatever reveals itself under the hood. From inspections, scheduled maintenance, lube, oil and filters, tire and wheel services; electrical systems, from batteries and starters to radios and windshield wipers, they do it all. And even though it’s not related to the mechanical or electrical systems, they also provide glass repair and replacement. No challenge is too large or too small for this expert team.
This team of specialists understands that during challenging times there are things that might take precedence over car repairs and services. But it’s important to think long-term if you’re planning on keeping your vehicle for any amount of time. It’s in the best interest of your vehicle (and your wallet) to ad- dress the little things before they turn into bigger issues.
J&K Automotive, Inc. utilizes only top-quality replacement parts and highly skilled technicians. They offer a no-obligation free estimate and utilize up-to-date diagnostic equipment to diagnose and repair your car, truck, or SUV. This helps ensure that your automobile is repaired to factory specifications. And, of course, all their work is 100 percent guaranteed.
They’re conveniently located at 1012 E. Semoran Boulevard in Apopka, just a block east from Sheeler Road. For top-quality service at affordable prices, call J&K Automotive, Inc. at 407-880-3530. For more information, you can also visit their website at www. JandK.mechanicnet. com and become a fan on Facebook: J & K Automotive.