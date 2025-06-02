OP-ED: Dominium development rising to meet workforce housing needs

By Christine Moore, Orange County District 2 Commissioner

On May 22, I attended the groundbreaking of the Dominium workforce housing project along Plymouth Sorrento Road. It was inspiring.

The Dominium Corporation from Minnesota is investing about $150 million into the Apopka area. Orange County Government abated all impact fees, provided $7 million from the Housing for All Trust Fund, and $4 million from the remaining pandemic federal stimulus dollars, known as ARPA funds.

The Mira and Stillwaters are high quality housing projects. In fact, my math puts each unit costing around $300,000 to construct. The Stillwaters project features an impressive lakefront setting with a wide array of amenities, including a two-story lobby and clubroom, fitness center, craft room, business center, package room, and outdoor spaces which include a grilling area and native tree reserve. Stillwater consists of 78 one-bedroom units, 86 two-bedroom, and 16 three-bedroom apartment homes.

The Mira has 300 units total for families. The amenity package is also extensive, like Stillwaters. It features a clubhouse with a fitness center, yoga studio, package room, resort style pool, seating areas, grilling stations, bike storage, and electric vehicle charging stations. The Mira has 96 two-bedroom, 132 three-bedroom, and 72 four-bedroom apartment homes.

The units are rent restricted by income; however, they are not the lowest affordable housing projects such as Section 8. These guidelines are federal in nature and a bit complex even to me. The median family income in our area (MSA) is $90,400. The 50 percent of median family income residents has been determined to be $33,800 for one resident up to $48,250 for a family of four. The company also leases to residents earning up to 80% of the median family income, which ranges from $54,054 for one resident to $77,200 for a family of four.

As you can see from the income requirement, The Mira and Stillwaters will likely house working families. Employees from nearby businesses such as the local logistics companies Amazon and Goya would likely qualify. The company’s goal is to additionally serve teachers, public safety employees, health care workers, and others in similar income ranges.

It also seems to me that seniors applying to live in Stillwaters may need a roommate, unless their retirement income fits in these ranges.

Rents, due to tax abatement, low interest loans, and county investment, will be $400 – $500 less than typical market rate apartments. Again, these rents are not as low as Section 8 housing programs.

With so many in our community struggling to afford rent, I’m glad the Minnesota-based Dominium Corporation chose to invest $150 million in the Apopka, unincorporated community.