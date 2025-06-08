Demings touts fiscal prudence, AI use in 2025 State of County

Speaking to an audience of over 1,000 people, Mayor Jerry L. Demings highlighted Orange County’s achievements in areas including the economic impact of tourism, advancement in affordable housing and the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to better provide services during his state of the county address on Friday, June 6.

Demings spoke to more than 1,000 people as he delivered his message titled “Building Better Through Efficiency,” at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando.

Demings praised Orange County government’s fiscal prudence that has led to high credit ratings, the lowest tax rate in Florida for counties with more than 1 million residents, and having the 11th lowest millage rate of 4.4347 out of the state’s 67 counties.

Orange County’s fiscal year 2025 budget is $7.2 billion for a population of 1.5 million.

“That is why careful decisions are made to ensure that we have a balanced budget,” Demings said. “We have a steady process in place to counter the volatility and instability of the economy, even with the geopolitical headwinds. This year, budgets are tight and the resources are stretched. Even as growth continues and expectations from our community are high, this is a pivotal moment in our nation when the need for smart governance has never been greater.”

Orange County’s key initiatives included the allocation of $1 billion for public safety, $795 million to purchase goods and services that would support local businesses, and $160 million for affordable and workforce housing.

The Orange County Board of County Commissioners greenlighted $32 million for the construction of seven affordable housing developments, creating at least 900 affordable and workforce housing units.

Using AI for the past 20 years, Orange County has benefited from the technology’s versatility, ranging from preventing over 4 million cyber intrusions to boosting public services such as language translation on emergency calls and better traffic flow control.

This week, the Orange County Board of County Commissioners adopted Vision 2050 and Orange Code. Vision 2050 is a comprehensive plan, which features development guidelines to ensure the county’s sustainable and efficient growth over the next 25 years.

The county has created Team 400 to streamline the review and permitting process including for flood mitigation. In the last three years, Team 400 has issued over 243,000 building permits with a development value exceeding $2 billion. One permitting success was the $23 million Orlo Vista flood mitigation project, which passed its first test during Hurricane Milton in 2024, Demings said.

Economic impact of tourism and sports

Tourism continues to be a major economic impact on Orange County. Last year, 75.3 million people visited Orange County, resulting in almost $93 billion in economic impact, according to Demings. The tourism industry employs about 40% of the workforce, and the

county continues to financially support major theme parks, including Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando, and SeaWorld.

Sports initiatives, including hosting the NFL Pro Bowl and the Florida Classic, have also made an economic impact, generating millions of dollars for the local economy.

Robert Agrusa, president/CEO of the Central Florida Hotel & Lodging Association (CFHLA), welcomed guests and introduced Demings. Agrusa highlighted the significant economic impact of the hospitality and tourism industry in Orange County, which generated $92.5 billion in 2023. The CFHLA hosted the state of the county address.

Over 50% of local sales tax is collected from out-of-town visitors, and the industry employs more than 464,000 people, according to Agrusa.

“Tourism to our destination has proven that it benefits us all, and it’s a win-win for Orange County and its residents,” Agrusa said. “This is why it’s so important for Orange County to continue on its current plan, to invest in the appropriate opportunities that help us maintain our competitive edge as the leading predestination in the country.”

Transportation and mobility efforts

In transportation and mobility, the county allocated $100 million over the next five years to the Accelerated Transportation Safety Program, aimed to improve transit and boost safety for pedestrians, bicyclists and motorists.

The Accelerated Transportation Safety Program has completed over 60 projects including 14 miles of new roadway lighting and 21.4 miles of roadways with enhanced safety measures.

The county also dedicated $55 million to the Lynx transportation system. Lynx will install 264 new bus shelters in every county district. The county commission approved $500,000 for a study to extend SunRail’s route, connecting Orlando to the I-Drive tourism corridor and Disney Springs.

