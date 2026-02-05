Debate educates attendees on civic discourse, voter issues

From witnessing civic discourse in action to learning more about city and voter issues, attendees at the Apopka mayoral debate came to the event for some form of education.

The 500-person turnout at the Tuesday event, held at the Apopka High School Performing Arts Center, drew students, voters, elected officials and others who came to hear from the three candidates, Orange County Commissioner Christine Moore, incumbent Mayor Bryan Nelson and City Commissioner Nick Nesta.

The strong attendance showed that “there’s a lot of interest in this election,” said Angel de la Portilla, an Ocoee resident. He said he has been following the Apopka elections for at least the last 12 years.

“People in Apopka really care about their city and their leadership, so that’s where they show up,” he said.

He also described the importance of regional collaboration among cities like Ocoee, Apopka, and Winter Garden, especially considering potential property tax reform, a topic that was discussed at the debate.

“The cities are going to have to figure out new ways of working together, so sharing some of the services that they provide and all that, all that stuff’s very important,” he said.

The Apopka Chief, WESH 2 News and the Apopka High School PTSA co-presented the event, which was sponsored by Maynard Nexsen law firm. WESH 2 News reporter and Chief publisher J.C. Derrick served as moderators, covering such topics as growth and infrastructure, property tax reform, utility hikes and even the legal matters each of the three candidates have faced and of the March 10.

In addition to mayor, voters will also decide who will occupy City Council seats 1, 2 and 4, and the proposed eight city charter amendments. Potential runoff is April 14. The last day of voter registration is Feb. 9.

The Apopka Mayoral Debate was a lesson in civic discourse for students, said Principal Lyle Heinz of Apopka High School.

“What a great experience for our kids,” Heinz said. “They ran all the sound and lights, and it went spectacular in that sense, so we’re happy to help the community.”

Arthur Foran, an AHS student who came to the stage to draw the candidates’ names for the order of closing statements, said the debate was a volunteer opportunity. Foran said he’s not old enough to vote yet, “sadly,” but he still found the debate beneficial.

“I got to learn a lot about … the political process and the political atmosphere, too, of Apopka,” Foran said.

Attendees lined up outside the auditorium ahead of doors opening at 5 p.m.

Another attendee, Cosmo Wilson, said he wanted to see the mayoral candidates in person. The last time he attended a mayoral debate was in 2018, when Nelson ran for his first mayoral term.

“It was nice to see, especially when I found out it was here at the Apopka High School in the theater because I knew it was much bigger,” Wilson said. “I just wanted to see them in person, and I was looking forward to the questions and their responses.”

Wilson praised Derrick and Fox for asking the candidates questions that “put them on the spot a bit.”

“It was great to see them uneasy with each other because that’s what this is all about,” Wilson said. “I’ve got to hand it to all three candidates. They all, I thought, handled themselves [well]. I thought some answers were better than others, but it was definitely educating me on certain things and, just to see them interact together on stage was interesting.”

Wilson was surprised by the number of attendees, which the high school more easily accommodated than the previously planned venue Highland Manor, where the cap was 100.

“When I saw it was here (at Apopka High School) instead of Highland Manor, number one, and number two when I saw there were tickets, I thought this is great because they’re going to find out how many people are going,” he said. “I was pleased to see the turnout.”

Cathy Brown, who lives outside the city limits, said she attended the debate as an observer rather than a voter, to witness the candidates’ decorum and engagement.

“Even when it got – you want to say – a little bit heated maybe, it was still within bounds,” Brown said. “It made me feel hopeful that even candidates who have such big differences at times can be civil and can engage to where the audience can make a decision very easily, because they could really hear where all of the candidates were coming from.”

To Brown, the two most important topics covered were housing especially for young people and property taxes, which, depending on the direction of state legislation, could impact local governments’ wallets.

“You could see from all three of the candidates what a struggle that’s going to be, and maybe it was eye opening for a lot of people,” Brown said.

Brown’s takeaway from the debate was that voters will have a hard time deciding who the best person is for mayor of Apopka.

“There’s already people in each camp, of course, but I think probably the undecided voters, maybe it’s going to be a little bit challenging [for them],” she said. “Then again, all of the candidates were pretty clear about where they stood on things, so it’s going to, in that sense, it’ll make it easier. I know that sounds kind of like I’m talking out of both sides my mouth there, but I mean it. They all were able to articulate pretty clearlywhere they stood.”

With reporting from J.C. Derrick