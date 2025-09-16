X

Get Our Weekly Newsletter

Local news delivered right to your inbox

Subscription Form

Become a Member!

The Apopka Chief does not have a paywall, but journalism is not free. Join your neighbors who make this work possible.

Curaleaf to host grand opening for Apopka dispensary

The Apopka Chief Editorial Staff

September 16, 2025 | 9:55 am
Curaleaf has opened a new location in Apopka.
Curaleaf has opened a new location in Apopka.

Courtesy of Curaleaf

Staff Reports

Curaleaf Apopka will host a grand opening ceremony from noon to 5 p.m. on Friday at 1809 E. Semoran Blvd. 

“Each new store opening reflects our mission to expand safe, convenient access to high-quality cannabis across the country,” Curaleaf chairman and CEO Boris Jordan said in a press release. “With Apopka, we are deepening our roots in Florida by serving an important new region for medical patients.” 

The grand opening will feature giveaways, refreshments and a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Apopka Area Chamber of Commerce. 

Curaleaf Apopka provides products like Reef flower and Anthem pre-rolls to registered medical cannabis patients. Curaleaf Apopka’s offerings include Curaleaf’s Select brand of vapes and edibles. 

Select Grassroots and Reef premium eighths purchases qualify for Curaleaf Florida’s 72-hour flower satisfaction guarantee.  

Curaleaf Apopka is open from 9 a.m.-8:30 a.m. Monday-Saturday, and from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. 

Author

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments