Curaleaf to host grand opening for Apopka dispensary

Staff Reports

Curaleaf Apopka will host a grand opening ceremony from noon to 5 p.m. on Friday at 1809 E. Semoran Blvd.

“Each new store opening reflects our mission to expand safe, convenient access to high-quality cannabis across the country,” Curaleaf chairman and CEO Boris Jordan said in a press release. “With Apopka, we are deepening our roots in Florida by serving an important new region for medical patients.”

The grand opening will feature giveaways, refreshments and a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Apopka Area Chamber of Commerce.

Curaleaf Apopka provides products like Reef flower and Anthem pre-rolls to registered medical cannabis patients. Curaleaf Apopka’s offerings include Curaleaf’s Select brand of vapes and edibles.

Select Grassroots and Reef premium eighths purchases qualify for Curaleaf Florida’s 72-hour flower satisfaction guarantee.

Curaleaf Apopka is open from 9 a.m.-8:30 a.m. Monday-Saturday, and from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.