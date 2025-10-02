Cranberries, cheese biscuits, and more—recipes to round out any meal

Taste of Home has some doozies when it comes to family meals. We found Orange-Glazed Pork Loin for you, and it looks delicious. A reviewer declared she hasn’t fixed pork any other way since she found this recipe many years ago, adding they don’t care for thyme, so she just leaves it out. But they love the ginger, salt, and garlic rub, and she rates the orange glaze as “amazing.” It is advised to prepare a half pound of uncooked pork loin per person. A pork tenderloin is different from a pork loin in that the pork loin is larger and has a fat cap, whereas the pork tenderloin is a leaner, longer, skinny cut. FYI, internal temperatures Fahrenheit (as measured on an instant-read thermometer) for pork doneness: medium: 145 to 150 degrees; medium-well: 150 to 155 degrees; and well-done: 160 to 165 degrees. Many people prefer their pork well done.

Susan Nielsen’s recipe for venison looks delicious. She calls it “Tasty Deer Roast.” We thank New Vision Community Church for sharing their interesting and informative cookbook, Feeding the Flock.

From the book titled Savannah Style, we have a lovely and pretty simple Oyster Stew recipe. If you can find freshly shucked oysters, they are the best. If not, look for shucked oysters packed in water in your grocery store’s seafood section.

Mrs. Harrison Smith shares a different slant on biscuits with her Crisp Cheese Biscuits. She leaves with us this caution: “Don’t let them get too brown.” We found this recipe in Plains Pot Pourri.

Joyce Lampp’s Cranberry Salad is a winner! It’s sweet and tangy and crunchy. It is very, very good, and it goes well with all kinds of meat including ham, and turkey, or chicken.

From Flora & Ella’s Restaurant in Labelle, we have a recipe for Fresh Coconut Cake that we found in Joyce LaFray Young’s book titled Country Cookin’. She devotes this book to “Famous Recipes from Famous Places.” A note at end of the recipe says, “If you can keep little fingers out of the cake until it’s set, it’s worth the wait.”

ORANGE-GLAZED PORK LOIN

By Susan Bronson

Recipe from Tasteofhome.com

1 teaspoon salt

1 garlic clove, minced

2 to 3 fresh thyme sprigs or 1/4 teaspoon dried thyme

1/4 teaspoon ground ginger

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 boneless pork loin roast, 5 pounds

Glaze:

1 cup orange juice

1/4 cup packed brown sugar

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1/3 cup cold water

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1) Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Combine the first five ingredients; rub over roast. Place fat side up on a rack in a shallow roasting pan. 2) Bake uncovered, for one hour. 3) Meanwhile, in a saucepan over medium heat, combine orange juice, brown sugar and mustard in a small bowl, mix water and cornstarch until smooth and add to orange juice mixture. 4) Bring to a boil; cook and stir 2 minutes. Reserve 1 cup glaze for serving; brush half of the remaining glaze over roast. 5) Bake until a thermometer reads 145 degrees, plus 20 to 40 minutes longer, brushing occasionally with remaining glaze. Let stand 10 minutes before slicing. Reheat reserved glaze; serve with roast.

SUSAN NIELSEN’S TASTY DEER ROAST

Recipe from Feeding The Flock,

New Vision Community Church

1 (3 to 4 pound) deer roast

1 cup sliced celery

1 cup chopped onion

1 can condensed tomato soup

1 tablespoon vinegar

2 teaspoons beef bouillon granules (or two cubes crumbled)

2 teaspoons sage

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Place roast in crock-pot. Add celery and onion. In separate bowl, stir soup, vinegar, bouillon, sage and pepper. Pour into slow cooker. Cook on high 4-1/2 to 5 hours or low 9 to 10 hours. (Also makes gravy.)

OYSTER STEW

Recipe from Savannah Style, a Cookbook by The Junior League of Savannah, Inc.

1/2 cup water

1 small white onion, chopped

1/2 cup celery, chopped

1 pint stewing size oysters

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

2 tablespoons butter

1 pint Half-and-Half

Pour 1/2 cup water into medium size saucepan. Add onions and celery and boil until slightly tender. Add oysters and cook until oysters curl. Add 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Reduce heat and add butter. Pour in 1 pint of Half-and-Half.

MRS. HARRISON SMITH’S CRISP CHEESE BISCUITS

Recipe from Food Favorites of Plains, Georgia, PLAINS POT POURRI

1 stick butter

1 stick margarine

1/2 pound New York sharp cheese

1/2 teaspoon red pepper

1 teaspoon salt

2 cups plain flour

2 cups Rice Krispies

Cream butter, margarine, cheese, salt and red pepper. Add flour which has been sifted and measured. Dip in Rice Krispies by hand. Roll to size of marbles. Put on ungreased baking sheet. Dip table fork in ice water and mash flat. Bake at 325 degrees for 15 to 20 minutes. Don’t let them get too brown.

JOYCE LAMPP’S CRANBERRY SALAD

Recipe from Reader of The Apopka Chief newspaper

1 small package Cranberry Jello

2 small packages Lemon Jello

1 cup sugar

3 cups hot water

1 can whole cranberry sauce

1 cup crushed pineapple (not drained)

1 cup pineapple juice

1 cup celery, chopped

1 cup pecans, chopped

Dissolve Jello and sugar in three cups hot water. Add whole cranberry sauce; stir until all is dissolved. Add pineapple juice. Stir in crushed pineapple, chopped celery and nuts. Pour into dish or mold. Refrigerate until firm.

FRESH COCONUT CAKE

Recipe from FLORA & ELLAS RESTAURANT, LABELLE

COUNTRY COOKIN’ by Joyce LaFray Young

1 box cake mix (white, yellow, or chocolate)

16 oz coconut (frozen or canned moist)

16 oz sour cream

2 cups sugar

9 oz Cool Whip whipped topping

1) Prepare cake mix according to directions baking in three 9” layers (it will take less time than directions say, so watch carefully 10 minutes before end of baking time). 2) Combine coconut, sour cream, and sugar. Let stand two hours. 3) After cake has cooled, place one layer on serving plate. 4) Reserve one-half cup of coconut mixture for topping on bottom layer. 5) Place second layer on top and use remaining half of coconut mixture to cover. Follow with third layer. 6) Mix the one-half cup reserved coconut mixture together with whipped topping. Frost top and sides of cake with it. 7) Refrigerate for two days before serving.