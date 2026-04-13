CRA to consider program updates, land purchase at Wednesday meeting 

The Apopka Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) is set to consider updates to its business assistance programs and the purchase of a vacant downtown parcel at a meeting Wednesday as the agency continues efforts to guide redevelopment within the district.

The meeting comes one week after the CRA released its 2025 annual report, which showed limited participation in some business assistance programs and did not include data on vacant or underutilized commercial properties within the redevelopment area.

Among the items on the agenda is a proposed purchase of property at 205 E. Eighth St., a vacant parcel located within the CRA boundaries. According to the meeting agenda packet, the agency is seeking approval to acquire the land for up to $156,000, based on its appraised value.

City documents state the acquisition is intended to support future redevelopment opportunities and allow the CRA to guide development consistent with long-term planning objectives. The site is currently designated for industrial use under the city’s future land use plan but is zoned for mixed use.

The board is also scheduled to receive an update on existing business assistance programs, including those aimed at supporting commercial property improvements and code compliance.

The CRA’s annual report noted that $46,243 in façade renovation grants were awarded to four commercial properties during the 2025 reporting period. However, no funds were distributed through the Building Code Assistance Program, which is designed to help businesses address compliance issues that could otherwise prevent properties from being occupied or reopened.

Those programs remain open to eligible participants, Economic Development Director Antranette Forbes said in an email to The Apopka Chief last week. The board is scheduled to discuss updates to existing assistance programs at its Wednesday meeting.

In addition to updates on existing programs, the CRA board will discuss three new, proposed incentive programs: the Demolition Grant Program, Design Engineering Services Grant Program, and Special Project Grant Program. According to the CRA meeting agenda packet, these programs are intended to encourage redevelopment and attract investment within the district.

Details of those proposals are expected to be presented during the meeting.

The agenda also includes a presentation introducing Inderjeet Singh, who is planning to open an Indian bistro restaurant in Apopka.

The CRA, established in 1993, encompasses approximately 633 acres in and around downtown Apopka and is funded through tax increment financing to support redevelopment efforts, infrastructure improvements and economic development initiatives.

The CRA Board meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Apopka City Hall.