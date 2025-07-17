CRA Board holds off purchase of $299K Sixth Street property  

A4

A4_Story 6_CRA_071825

Vacant parcel is close to other city-owned real estate

The Apopka Community Redevelopment Agency Board (CRA) voted unanimously Wednesday to table the decision to acquire a property valued at $299,000 until the new economic development director takes a look at it.

The property in question is an estimated 0.42-acre, vacant property located at 161 E. 6th St., only two blocks south of Main Street/U.S. Hwy 442 and one block east of Park Avenue. The tract is adjacent to other city-owned real estate such as City Hall, Fire Station No. 1, and the Apopka Museum.

In an email included in the CRA meeting agenda packet, W. Lee Barnes, broker associate for Orlando firm Maury L. Carter & Associates, reached out to Bobby Howell, interim CRA director, to ask if the city had any interest in the listed property.

“The site is centrally located and provides walkability to area retail, entertainment and services,” a Maury L. Carter and Associates marketing brochure stated. “Great location for commerical [sic] uses including office, retail and also residential uses.”

CRA member John Drago suggested that the CRA Board holds off on its decision to acquire the parcel until the city’s new economic development director, Antranette Forbes, evaluates it. The City Council approved Forbes’ appointment early this month. She begins her new position Aug. 4.

“The city just hired an economic development director, and I looked at her resume,” said CRA member John Drago. “So I think, to be fair to the CRA and to give the new person an opportunity to get her feet on the ground, get acclimated with the community, get acclimated with the procedures, get acclimated with staff, she should be given the opportunity to evaluate this property to determine its functional use in the future, and she can come back at a later date with her recommendation.”

The broker did not attend the CRA Board meeting.

“Given the information we have, we don’t have enough information, and I find it odd that the realtor is not here to answer the questions,” Drago said. “I don’t know anything about this realtor. I don’t know if he just sells property, or is he a developer, real estate person? I don’t know that, but I don’t think he should think that the CRA is the cash cow.”

If the vote to acquire the property had passed, money would have come from CRA funds, according to the CRA staff report.

The city’s Community Redevelopment Agency District is comprised of 633 acres in downtown Apopka and has a blend of residences, businesses and historic properties. The area is bound on the south by 10th and 11th streets, Hawthorne Avenue to the west, Oak Street to the north, and sections of multiple streets to the east, including Highland Avenue, Monroe Avenue and Alabama Avenue.

The CRA Board is made up of all members of the City Council and two other appointed board members.

Board member Nick Nesta emphasized the need for a plan if the property is purchased, including a timeline for improvements.

“It’s been listed for a while, and we do need to expand our museum and have actually formalized parking versus kind of the dirt parking lot they have now,” Nesta said. “At the same time, though, I want to make sure that we just have a plan in place. If we are going to purchase it, do we have a timeline and a runway of when are we going to actually fund the improvements that we may be doing? Are we just going to buy it and conserve it just the way that it is and just keep it as tree lot there? So if we’re going to purchase it, let’s have a plan in place.”

Howell said tree bank contributions would be needed if the property is acquired.