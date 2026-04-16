CRA approves land purchase, updates programs

The Apopka Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) on Wednesday approved the purchase of a vacant downtown parcel while also updating business assistance programs and discussing new incentives aimed at encouraging redevelopment within the district.

The board unanimously approved a motion to pursue acquisition of property at 205 E. Eighth St. for up to $156,000, with several members raising questions about its future use – including the possibility of developing a resource center to serve the homeless population.

The meeting came one week after the CRA released its 2025 annual report, which highlighted limited participation in some assistance programs.

Economic Development Director Antranette Forbes told the board that the concept of a resource facility for the site had been discussed prior to her tenure, which began in summer 2025.

Community members including city officials and faith-based leaders have previously discussed establishing an Apopka Resource Center to provide services for the homeless population, with the 205 E. Eighth St. property – located across the street from Loaves & Fishes – identified as a potential site. However, no formal plan has been adopted.

Board members expressed concern about moving forward with a purchase without a defined use or funding for future construction.

“If we are going to use it as a resource center … I’d also like to see what we could actually do there long term, and then put a plan in place,” Commissioner Nick Nesta said.

Forbes confirmed that while the CRA can purchase the land under its existing authority, developing a specific project such as a resource center would require incorporation into the agency’s redevelopment plan and additional funding.

Despite those concerns, the board ultimately voted to move forward with the acquisition, with members noting that purchasing the property now could preserve options for future use.

In addition to the land purchase, the CRA board approved updates to its façade renovation and building code assistance programs, both of which saw limited participation in recent years.

“We’ve not had a very high participation in it, which is also one of the reasons that I’m recommending some of these changes,” Forbes said.

Among the updates, the maximum grant award was increased from $5,000 to $10,000, and the completion timeline for projects was extended from six months to one year. The board also agreed to allow nonprofits to participate if they contribute to the tax base.

The agency also discussed several proposed incentive programs, including a demolition grant, a design and engineering assistance grant, and a special project grant intended to attract larger-scale redevelopment.

Forbes described the new programs as part of an effort to expand the CRA’s “incentive toolkit” and respond to evolving market conditions.

Some board members raised concerns about launching new programs without established design standards or sufficient safeguards, particularly around demolition or redevelopment of historic structures.

The board ultimately voted to move forward with most of the proposed incentives, while tabling the design grant program until comprehensive design standards can be developed.

The meeting also included a presentation from Inderjeet Singh, who is planning to open an Indian bistro in downtown Apopka next month. He cited the city’s growth as a reason for investing in the area.

“We all have to help each other out, so that’s the only way we can survive, to stay in the community,” Singh told the CRA. “We want to provide jobs. That’s the number one focus.”

The CRA, which was established in 1993, encompasses approximately 633 acres in and around downtown Apopka and is funded through tax increment financing to support redevelopment, infrastructure improvements and economic development initiatives.