Council puts on hold vote to ratify Williams as permanent city admin

The Apopka City Council put on hold the vote to ratify Radley Williams as the permanent city administrator, a job in which he served as interim since last April.

As permanent city administrator, Williams would be paid an annual base salary of $187,500, according to his employment agreement with the city. Per the agreement, he would also receive a monthly vehicle allowance of $800 and a monthly telecommunications equipment allowance of $200 unless he is issued a city cell phone.

During the agenda review at the Sept. 17 meeting, Williams told the Council he heard the latest public discourse about the pending ratification. He said he’d understand if the Council wants to pull the action item off the agenda for the time being.

“The last thing I want to be is a detriment or distraction to the city of Apopka or its operations,” he said. “Rather, my goal is do everything I can to be an asset to the city, bringing positive ideas and outcomes. So, with that said, I understand if at this time the Council would like to pull that item from the agenda and regardless, I’ll continue to bring the best of my abilities to the city on a daily basis in whatever capacity the city is asked of me.”

In a Sept 18 phone interview with The Apopka Chief, Williams said he doesn’t know when the city would put the ratification back on the Council agenda for a vote.

“The statement [I made last night] is kind of where I’m leaving it,” he said.

Williams has been with the city of Apopka since June 2022 as the parks and recreation director.

Williams has over 20 years of professional local government experience. Before his employment with the city, Williams was a city employee for 18 years with the city of Lake Mary, working his way up first from recreation assistant through multiple positions to eventually parks and recreation director from 2020 to 2022.