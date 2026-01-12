Council approves first reading of Paulucci Acres rezoning 

On Jan. 7, the Apopka City Council approved the first reading of the proposed 618-acre Paulucci Acres development’s rezoning, which would transform property from a mix of residential and mixed-use zoning districts to a planned development.

The rezoning means that Paulucci Acres is poised to go from the 1990s-era entitlements that could allow up to 1,829 homes and 6.3 million square feet of commercial/mixed-use to a total of 1,034 residential units – 876 single-family detached homes and 158 townhomes – with about 95% less commercial properties, city planning manager Bobby Howell told the City Council.

In addition, the ordinance proposes a minimum of 50% open space including 200 acres of conservation land, about 145 acres of passive city park, road and infrastructure commitments, including 30 feet of right of way dedications on both sides of Ponkan Road within the project and along Vick Road, Howell said.

The proposal would cover property east of Vick Road, east of Jason Dwelly Parkway, north and south of Ponkan Road, south and east of Pittman Road and east of Ponkan Summit Drive.

Improvements including a roundabout, streetlights and right-of-way dedication would be completed at the developer’s expense without asking for impact fee credits, Sowell said. The total amount of impact fees that would be generated from Paulucci Acres including sewer, transportation and water would be about 36 million, with an anticipated decade-long buildout.

“Because we’ve heard so many comments and concerns about this roadway from day one, we felt that it was important enough to include it in there,” Elesa Sowell of Shutts & Bowen, representing the developer, said. “This project is big enough to be able to absorb the millions of dollars that are going to be required to construct these improvements.”

During public comment, people like Joshua McMillan spoke against the rezoning, saying that Paulucci Acres would put further strain infrastructure and schools, worsen traffic, and harm nearby habitats.

“This will not slow down growth but rather speed it up,” McMillan said. “I want to clarify that I am not anti-growth, but for sustainable and smart growth in the right place and at the right time. Does Apopka really need more housing at this point in time?”

Resident Albert McKimmie supports the Paulucci Acres development but called upon the council to accelerate the city’s utility and infrastructure improvements to keep up with the growth.

“When you guys move forward today – and I sincerely hope that you’ll move forward with this project – but what I need to hear from you is a commitment that you’re going to push the Golden Gem Road retention ponds to be able to deal with that,” he said.

Commissioner Diane Velazquez said she met with McMillan to discuss Paulucci Acres. She said she supported the Paulucci Acres rezoning not because she preferred the project, but because 1990s development rights and new state laws have “tied our hands,” meaning that if the council turned down the planned development, the owner could still pursue an even larger project under the original entitlements.

“I’m sorry that you don’t agree with this, which is fine. That’s your prerogative,” Velazquez said. “[However] with SB [Senate Bill] 180 and with Tallahassee tying our hands, if the developer decides the council doesn’t want to go with this, they’re going to go with what was originally there and we can’t fight it.”

Four community meetings took place throughout 2025 for residents to meet with the developer about Paulucci Acres. Last summer, the City Council greenlighted the annexation of 39 acres for the project.

In December, the Planning Commission recommended approval of Paulucci Acres’ rezoning and planned development master plan.

The first reading of the Paulucci Acres rezoning was previously scheduled for the Dec. 17 meeting, but the council voted to postpone this discussion until January so the project’s legal details can be resolved.

A second reading of the rezoning will be held at a future date.