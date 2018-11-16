Cooler weather likely to put a damper on fishin’ in Central Florida’s lakes

Hello Folks,

We had another great week of fishin’ and great weather. I hope you have enjoyed the warmer weather as by the time you read this fishin’ article, the cold weather will have arrived to our area.

We are supposed to be in the 40s by Friday mornin’, warmin’ back up a bit by the weekend. This cold front comin’ through our area will put a little damper on the fishin’ for a couple of days.

Up until the cold front let me bring you up to speed about the fishin’. The specks are startin’ to bite off and on in Lake Monroe and Lake Jesup. Kyle at Bitters Bait and Tackle reports that his customers are catchin’ specks in both of these lakes. Most of the specks are bein’ caught on minners driftin’ in open water. Folks are still catchin’ a few bluegills on red worms and wigglers in the same areas.

The bass fishin’ has been good for some and not so good for others. Rick and I fished the Harris Chain and John’s Lake last week.

We had tough days on the water but did manage to catch a few bass on four different lures. We caught them on crank-baits, spinner-baits, slow-sinkin’ Senkos, and swim-baits. It was a little difficult for us but not for others.

Kyle at Bitters and his fishin’ partner Brandon, fished a tournament on John’s Lake last weekend. They caught 12 bass and a good 4-pounder. Their total weight was around 14 lbs. The winnin’ stringer had five bass for a weight of 18 lbs. Big bass for the tournament was 4.3 lbs., so I would have to say that’s a great day on the water. It was way better than what Rick and I did on John’s Lake.

The Butler Chain has been good for bass fishin’ as of late. Most folks are catchin’ their bass early in the mornin’ on top-water and swim-baits. Once the sun gets up, try fishin’ the submerged hydrilla and pepper grass beds, with slow-sinkin’ Senko-type baits and plastic worms. Also try a Carolina-rigged plastic worm in the same areas as well. Also be on the lookout for schoolers throughout the chain. Lipless crank-baits and Flukes work the best.

The bass fishin’ has been good in the Kissimmee Chain. Most folks are catchin’ bass on shiners around the shoreline grass. You can also catch some bass on slow-sinkin’ Senko-type baits, top-water baits, and swim-baits.

The bass fishin’ has been good at local lakes as well. Most of the lakes the bass are feedin’ on are bait-fish, and you will see lots of bass bustin’ on the baitfish throughout the lake.

Well, that’s all for this week. I hope you get a chance to do some fishin’ over the weekend. I’m not makin’ any predictions on the fishin’ because I don’t know what this cold front is goin’ to do to the fish. So go fishin’ and if they ain’t bitin’ real good, you still got a chance to get on the water and fish. See ya next week.

Tip of the week: take a jacket.

Save a few and good luck!