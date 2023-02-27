Community honors Black History Month with book about Apopka’s Black trailblazers

The community honored Black History Month with an event unveiling the book “Celebrating Legends of Apopka in Honor of Black History Month,” which highlights the lives of 28 of Apopka’s Black trailblazers.

The event took place Sunday, February 26, at the Billie Dean Community Center at Alonzo Williams Park on M A Board Street. The event featured readings from the book, African rhythms and a performance of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” also known as the Black National Anthem.

The Apopka Historical Society, the city of Apopka, and the Apopka Youth Council collaborated on the book.

Families of the historical figures written in the book were given free copies at the event.