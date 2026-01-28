Commission dismisses ethics complaint against Nesta 

The Florida Commission on Ethics has dismissed a complaint against City Commissioner Nick Nesta, finding the allegations legally insufficient to warrant a full investigation.

The complaint, filed by Apopka resident Dale Lind, centered on Nesta’s advocacy for city funding of a local nonprofit, Main Street Apopka, and its then-executive director, Caitlin Kasheta.

The commission released its decision Wednesday, following an executive session held Jan. 23. In its public report, the commission clarified that its review was limited to the legal sufficiency of the complaint and did not involve a factual investigation into the accuracy of the allegations.

The complaint alleged that Nesta advocated for the city to provide funding to Main Street Apopka, a local nonprofit organization. Specifically, it cites a 2025 allocation of $50,000 the City Council awarded to the organization.

Lind said Nesta’s support for the funding constituted a conflict of interest, particularly given his vocal advocacy for the group in city workshops and meetings.

“The complaint claims [Nesta] – who is a real estate broker – was advocating that the funding be included in the budget in exchange for the private opportunity to sell two pieces of property owned by Main Street Apopka’s founder, from which he received ‘a large commission check,’” the commission wrote in its decision.

Under Florida law, a voting conflict exists if a public official votes on a measure that provides a special private gain or loss to themselves, a relative or a business associate.

The complaint also suggested Nesta failed to properly file a CE Form 8B, a required disclosure for officials with such conflicts.

However, the Commission on Ethics determined that the complaint failed to show how the $50,000 appropriation would personally benefit Nesta. The report noted that the funds were allocated to a nonprofit organization, not to Nesta or a direct real estate client.

In a Wednesday phone interview following the Ethics Commission’s dismissal of the complaint, Nesta characterized the filing as “meritless.” He said the process confirmed his transparency and cost the city nothing.

“[A] finding of no legal sufficiency is that there was nothing there, and although I do appreciate that the state provides a safety net for our residents to file for, this one is a meritless complaint,” he said. “I’m happy there’s a system in place for that, and I just feel bad for the commission for even having to review such a meritless complaint.”

In a Tuesday statement provided before the commission announced the dismissal, Nesta, who is running for mayor, said there are more important issues facing the community, including active lawsuits involving other sitting council members. Last September, local attorney Bill McLeod filed a suit challenging Commissioner Nadia Anderson’s residency, while earlier this month Mayor Bryan Nelson filed a suit against County Commissioner Christine Moore, his mayoral challenger, also over a residency issue.

On Jan. 21, the City Council voted 3-1 – with Nesta voting against and Anderson recusing herself – for the city to advance funds to cover legal fees accrued by council members.