City weighs additional property for new mountain bike park

Park may be constructed on Ocoee Apopka Road

The Apopka City Council voted unanimously to move ahead with the appraisal of properties considered for a potential land swap or acquisition that, were it to happen, would more than double the size of a proposed mountain bike park.

The city wants to build the mountain bike park on an estimated 14.6-acre city-owned property located at 1102 Ocoee Apopka Road, which the city acquired from Orange County. The city budget includes $500,000 from the proposed fiscal year 2026 for this project.

“[The land] provides topography and natural elements conducive to development into a mountain bike park,” interim city administrator Radley Williams said at the Aug. 6 City Council meeting.

City staff has met with representatives of the Ridge Self-Storage LLC, which owns an estimated 12.2-acre parcel to the west of the 14.6-acre parcel. The land swap possibility is with the city-owned Harmon Road parcel at 2139 Harmon Road. Adding the Ridge Self-Storage parcel would raise the park size to about 27 acres, according to the Aug. 6 City Council staff report.

What’s more, Apopka Centerline Development, of which the Ridge Self-Storage is a part of, has expressed interest in giving more acreage to the west of the park, thus boosting the total park acreage to about 38.1 acres, the City Council staff report stated.

Groups such as the Southern Off-Road Bicycle Association (SORBA) and the Apopka Centerline Development LLC (The Ridge) have expressed interest in supporting the project, Williams said.

Bike tourism is a popular activity that “brings significant economic drive for any region,” said Sue van Bernum, president of SORBA Orlando.

Van Bernum highlighted the mountain bike skills park at the Markham Woods trail system in Lake Mary. SORBA Orlando proposed the concept to Seminole County in 2018. The park later opened in April 2023.

SORBA maintains eight local trails, including one in Mount Dora. Van Bernum highlighted the importance of adaptive trails for people with disabilities and the lack of similar parks in the state.

“We don’t have any type of park like this, and I don’t want to say just in Central Florida, but in Florida, I can’t think of any,” van Bernum said. “This would have a huge impact. It would definitely put Apopka on the map. People will come.”

The proposed FY26 budget includes a contingency project balance of over $2 million for future park development, according to Williams, who later clarified that any property acquisition the city makes for the park can be done with impact fees.

During public comment, residents suggested linking smaller parks with a city-wide cycle trail and ensuring adequate parking, restroom facilities, and barriers for accessibility.

A concept plan of Apopka’s mountain bike park was previously given at the City Council’s Feb. 5 regular meeting.

Discussion about the land swap took place at the July 2 City Council meeting and the July 7 fiscal year 2025 budget workshop, where the City Council requested information on future land use and zoning.