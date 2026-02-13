City opens two new water tanks

The city of Apopka brought two major water infrastructure projects totaling $10.3 million online in a span of six days, expanding the city’s storage capacity by 6.25 million gallons (MG) — a 32% increase designed to meet the demands of rapid growth.

The first project, a $3.2 million, 1-million-gallon water tank, opened Feb. 6 at the Myrtle Rogers Womble Northwest Water Plant next to Fire Station No. 5, off Jason Dwelley Parkway. The new tank is the second at the Northwest Plant, joining an existing 1-million-gallon tank built in 1999.

Funding for the project included a $1.5 million federal grant secured by former U.S. Rep. Val Demings during her time in Congress, along with city impact fees from new development.

“We are so excited for everybody, because this is a monumental occasion that we can dedicate a new water tank for Apopka with our growth and be able to supply the needs for our residents here in Apopka,” Mayor Bryan Nelson said at the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Demings said the project reflects years of cooperation between federal, city and local officials and will serve the community well into the future.

“This is an example of what can happen when we come together and work together and always put people first,” Demings said.

During the event, Nelson presented Demings with a framed group photo from four years ago showing Apopka officials alongside the oversized check she secured in Washington, D.C., for the project.

The Northwest tank was followed by the completion of a larger project at the Grossenbacher Water Plant on East Grossenbacher Drive. On Wednesday, city officials, employees and consultants marked the completion of the estimated $7.1 million upgrades at the plant, which included $5 million for the new 1.5-million-gallon storage tank and $2.1 million for a new high-capacity well.

The Grossenbacher tank replaces an older structure built in 1985 that had deteriorated and needed to be taken out of service, Nelson said. The new tank adds critical storage and system redundancy, reducing the risk of service disruptions if equipment fails or demand spikes.

The high-capacity well increases production from about 1,000 gallons per minute to 3,500 gallons per minute. The well draws from the lower Floridan Aquifer rather than the middle aquifer, which Nelson said offers better protection for local springs.

However, he cautioned that the lower aquifer has different water-quality characteristics that could require additional treatment in the future. City staffers are evaluating options such as ozone treatment to ensure water continues to meet customer standards.

Nelson said much of the recent work was paid for with impact fees generated by new development, helping limit the financial burden on existing customers.

Until 2025, Apopka’s five water treatment plants — Grossenbacher, Sheeler Oaks, Northwest, Mount Plymouth Lakes and Plymouth Regional — provided a combined storage capacity of 4.75 MG, according to public works director/city engineer Vladimir Simonovski.

“These [recent] improvements strengthen the city’s ability to maintain reliable water service, meet growing demand, and ensure resilience during peak usage and emergency situations; therefore, providing long-term benefits for all residents and businesses in Apopka,” Simonovski wrote in an email to The Apopka Chief.