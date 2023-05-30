City of Apopka, VFW Post 10147 holds Memorial Day service

The city of Apopka and the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 10147 held a Memorial Day service on Monday, May 29, at the Edgewood/Greenwood Cemetery. The ceremony honored the lives and legacy of fallen military heroes at the cemetery’s Veterans Memorial.

More photos will appear in the Friday, June 2, issue of The Apopka Chief.

