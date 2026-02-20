City Council approves two Ocoee-Apopka Road improvement projects 

In two separate actions, the City Council approved on Wednesday two transportation-related agenda items aimed at supporting drainage improvements and securing future roadway capacity along Ocoee-Apopka Road.

In the first action, the council unanimously approved an interlocal agreement with Orange County providing for reimbursement of up to $200,000 in utility relocation costs associated with the county’s Ocoee-Apopka Road drainage project.

Public works director/city engineer Vladimir Simonovski told the council that Orange County is advancing drainage improvements along Ocoee Apopka Road between West 13th Street and South Hawthorne Avenue to address long-standing flooding and drainage deficiencies in the corridor.

During the design phase, the county identified a conflict with existing city-owned utilities that must be relocated before construction can proceed, according to Simonovski.

To avoid delays, the county will perform the necessary utility relocation work as part of its overall construction effort. Under the agreement, the city will reimburse the county for actual, documented relocation costs, which are not to exceed $200,000.

Simonovski said reimbursement will occur only after project completion and submission of supporting documentation, ensuring fiscal transparency and cost control. The funding will come from the city’s utility operating fund.

The agreement also affirms that the city’s participation serves a valid public purpose, is in the best interest of residents, and preserves the jurisdictional responsibilities of both entities.

No one from the public commented on the agenda item.

As a second action item, the council approved the purchase of about 16,200 square feet of vacant land along Ocoee-Apopka Road for $46,114.25.

Lake Carter Exchange Commercial Condominium Association Inc. owns the property, which is located along a city-operated segment of the roadway between S.R. 429 and West Keene Road.

The parcel in question extends roughly 550 feet south from Keene Road and is about 30 feet wide. It does not extend all the way to S.R. 429.

Simonovski said the acquisition is intended to secure additional public right-of-way needed to accommodate planned and future roadway improvements, including potential widening, safety enhancements and multimodal upgrades.

“Obtaining the property at this time allows the city to proactively address right-of-way needs and avoid potential constraints or higher acquisition costs in the future,” Simonovski said.

Commissioner Nick Nesta noted that city staff has typically negotiated 30-foot right-of-way dedications from developers and said he was surprised to see the city purchasing right of way.

Simonovski explained that this section of road was previously under county ownership and was transferred to the city in November 2024, limiting earlier opportunities for negotiation.

Simonovski acknowledged that future improvements south of the site would require coordination with Orange County and the Central Florida Expressway Authority but said securing the property now positions the city for future intersection and lane improvements.

The city’s transportation impact fees will fund the purchase. After closing, the land will be dedicated for public right-of-way purposes and incorporated into the city’s roadway system, Simonovski explained.