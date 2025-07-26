Chief membership off to quick start

Big thanks to all of the residents who quickly signed up for our new membership program. We launched on July 17, and within five days, more than 20 readers had joined—which is a great start!

Some of them, such as new Apopka head football coach Marcus Neeson, were names we recognized, but others were new friends we are looking forward to getting to know.

One of them, Michael Shanks, came by The Apopka Chief office on Friday and kindly pointed out a major oversight in my column last week. While I made the case for membership and explained what it was, he noted that I failed to say how a person could become a member.

Oops.

Coming by the office, as Michael did, is one way to get the job done, but it is definitely not necessary. All you need to do is visit our website, theapopkachief.com, and click on the new “become a member” button that appears in the top right corner of every page on the site.

The membership page explains the benefits of the program and offers two options: monthly ($12/mo.) or annual ($10/mo.) membership. The secure portal allows you to complete the whole process on the spot.

We only ask for the basic information we need to complete the transaction, so it should only take about three to five minutes to finish.

As I wrote last week, the biggest reason to become a member is to partner in the important work of independent local news—amid closures and downsizing across the country. Just this week, news broke that Alden Capital, which is known for gutting newsrooms, is making a play for the Dallas Morning News, one of the most storied family-owned newspapers in the country.

These industry threats are real and ongoing. Reader support plays a critical role in the survival and independence of local news.

But the membership program also comes with some cool perks, including an exclusive monthly email from our member ambassador, Natalie Mitchell. The first one will hit member inboxes on Aug. 2, and I have it on good authority that the first giveaways—one feature of each newsletter—will include some fun tickets. Something about Busch Gardens, Disney on Ice and more.

Become a member by Aug. 1 to get your name in the running.