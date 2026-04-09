Candidates make final push amid early voting surge 

Apopka voters have already pulled off surprises this election season, and strong early voting numbers indicate another one is in store.

After the March 10 general election brought two new City Commission members and eliminated incumbent Mayor Bryan Nelson from contention, early voting in the April 14 runoff election is surpassing expectations, surging past the 9% turnout mark early Thursday.

According to the Supervisor of Elections office, turnout stood at 3,549 voters, or 9.04% of the 39,260 registered voters, as of Thursday morning. Of those voters, 1,717 ballots were cast during early voting, while 1,832 were submitted by mail.

Apopka’s roughly 21% turnout in the March 10 election was slightly better than four years ago but still typical for a local race held at an off time of year, according to University of Central Florida political science professor Aubrey Jewett. He expected participation to sharply decline in the mayoral runoff, likely to around half the March electorate, making the race a turnout contest between the two candidates’ core supporters.

“If you could turn out 2,500 voters, you probably have an excellent chance of winning,” he said.

Candidates Christine Moore and Nick Nesta continue to make their case to voters ahead of the April 14 runoff election, including through social media posts, door-knocking and sign-waving.

Policy differences, public endorsements and political alliances have shaped the runoff. Both candidates have also addressed governance and leadership style following voters’ decision on March 10 to retain the city’s strong-mayor form of government.

Nesta led the general election field with 41.6% of the vote, followed by Moore with 31.85%. The winner of Tuesday’s election will be sworn in alongside other newly elected officials on April 28.

Early voting started Monday and continues from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Sunday at the Apopka Community Center (519 S. Central Ave.). Early voting is also available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Orange County Supervisor of Elections Office (119 W. Kaley St., Orlando), but only through Friday.

Runoff highlights

The latest campaign finance reports – dated from March 14 to March 27 – show Moore leading Nesta, having received $16,350 in contributions, compared to Nesta receiving $3,765 plus a $50 in-kind contribution. Within the same treasurer’s report period, Moore’s expenditures were $8,788.06 while Nesta’s were $1,133.67, according to documents obtained from the city clerk’s office and reviewed by The Apopka Chief.

Moore’s total monetary contributions to date were $111,086 and expenditures totaled $82,692,32. Nesta’s total monetary contributions were $19,591, while expenditures totaled $13,972.58.

On March 23, Moore and Nesta faced off in the only mayoral debate of the runoff where they outlined differing approaches to development and growth, infrastructure and governance.

Moore, who currently serves as Orange County’s District 2 commissioner, pointed to her regional experience and relationships at the county level, while Nesta highlighted his local governing record and familiarity with city operations.

During her closing statement, Moore highlighted collaboration with other government agencies and her experience in office.

“With Christine Moore, you’ll have a positive, collaborative relationship with county, state and federal agencies,” she said. “I will have no conflicts of interest as I will serve as your full-time mayor, and I will ensure growth pays for itself.”

In his closing statement, Nesta emphasized his commitment to residents, transparency and leadership as a city commissioner.

“Apopka deserves leadership that isn’t afraid to ask the hard questions, challenge bad decisions and put residents’ needs first,” he said.

Candidates collect endorsements

In the weeks following the general election, both candidates have received endorsements from local officials, organizations and community figures, reflecting broader political alignments within Apopka and Orange County.

Moore has secured endorsements from several current and former elected officials and community leaders, including Orange County Sheriff John Mina, five former Orange County commissioners and seven former Orange County School Board members.

Nesta has earned backing from local groups and public safety advocates, including the Apopka Professional Firefighters Association, which cited his support for staffing, training and fiscal priorities, as well as Yesenia Baron, commissioner-elect to Nesta’s seat.

“Commissioner Nesta understands the importance of protecting Apopka’s natural treasures, supporting our small businesses, and ensuring that growth is guided by vision and responsibility,” Baron wrote in a bilingual statement Nesta posted on his Facebook page. “He brings thoughtful, solution-oriented leadership and a clear plan for our city’s future. Most importantly, he is ready to implement the changes Apopka needs.”

A notable development in the runoff has been Nelson’s post-election alignment with Moore, his political rival. Following his third-place finish, Nelson dropped his residency lawsuit against her and said he would support Moore in the runoff.

The alliance added a new dynamic to the race, as Nelson’s support could influence the 2,147 voters who backed him in the general election. The partnership stopped short of a formal endorsement but included coordinated outreach to voters and potential transition planning.

In her statement, Moore credited Nelson with strengthening the city’s finances, expanding higher-paying job opportunities, eliminating red-light cameras and promoting community engagement.

“It is vitally important to grow on these successes from day one in office,” Moore said.

Nesta said the alliance came as no surprise.

“The results from the March 10th election demonstrated that residents are paying close attention and want to have a real conversation about the future of our community,” Nesta wrote in a Facebook post. “Our campaign will remain focused on the issues that matter most to the people of Apopka: responsible leadership, trust, strengthening our community, and addressing the challenges our city faces.”