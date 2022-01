Amya Patterson (11) posts up down low for the Apopka Blue Darters girls basketball team Thursday, January 6, in a game against the Oak Ridge Pioneers. Oak Ridge won the low-scoring contest 32-29 as the Blue Darters had players missing due to COVID protocols. The Blue Darters’ next home game is today, Friday, January 14, when they take on the Ocoee Knights in a 7:30 p.m. contest.