Former Apopka Blue Darter football player Jalen Carter enjoys a victory cigar while reading an early edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution about the Georgia Bulldogs’ 33-18 victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide for the college football national championship held Monday, January 10, in Indianapolis, Indiana. Carter, a defensive lineman, was a major cog in Georgia’s victory, blocking a field goal and making three tackles. (Photo courtesy Jalen Carter)