Buffalo wings with dipping sauce will be a hit over the holidays

If you like baby back ribs, you will love this recipe from Palmetto Creek Farms in Avon Park. The recipe is found in the publication Field to Feast. You can cook the ribs in your oven in under three hours.

Teresa Ward’s Buffalo wings with dipping sauce will be a big hit over the holidays. The recipe is compliments of our friends at Apopka Citizen Police Alumni Association who put together Sharing Our Finest Cookbook.

We have Maryland crab cakes from Toni LaPierre in New Vision Community Church’s Feeding The Flock. Her crab cakes are fantastic.

Jean Ustler’s baked beans from Northside Baptist Church’s cookbook is a wonderful recipe. In under an hour, you can have this oven baked dish to serve to your family or special guests.

From The Jones-Morris Family Treasury we have Sandra Johansen’s oven-fried potatoes. Yummm. Delicious.

Gourmet onions from Savannah Style won’t take long, once you get the onions peeled, cooked and drained.

From New Vision Community Church’s Feeding the Flock we have Joyce Young’s vegetable spread. She serves this spread with crackers.

As you may recall, our beloved Miz Belle Gilliam loaned her treasured cookbook, The Progressive Farmer’s SOUTHERN Cookbook, to us so we could share some of the recipes with you. This is one of many. Lemon refrigerator cookies will prove to be simple and quick. Get the dough ready and, with three or four big cookie sheets, you can have your own little assembly line and get the cookies baked in very little time. This recipe yields 12 dozen cookies.

Ethel Swab’s banana nut bread will spoil your friends and family! Our friends in Punta Gorda from First Presbyterian share this recipe in A Taste of Heaven.

PALMETTO CREEK FARMS,

AVON PARK,

DRY-RUBBED BABY BACK RIBS

Recipe from Field to Feast

1/4 cup packed dark brown sugar

1/4 cup paprika

1/4 cup ancho chili powder (dark Mexican chili powder)

4 teaspoons coarse salt

4 teaspoons smoked paprika

4 teaspoons cumin

4 teaspoons cayenne

4 (2-pound) slabs loin back ribs, membrane removed (ask your butcher to do this for you)

For the rub:

Mix brown sugar, paprika, ancho chili powder, salt, smoked paprika, cumin, and cayenne in a small bowl, making sure to break up chunks of brown sugar.

Put ribs bone side up on sheet pan. Season each slab with rub on both sides. Refrigerate at least 1 hour, loosely covered.

Heat oven to 250 degrees Fahrenheit. Cut four (12- by 12-inch) square sheets of heavy-duty aluminum foil. Put a slab of ribs, meat side up, on a sheet of foil. Fold ends to make loose packet around each slab; seal. Put packets on sheet pan. Bake 2- to 2-1/2 hours. Check ribs for doneness by gently pulling on bones. When they begin to pull away from meat, they are ready to serve.

TERESA WARD’S BUFFALO WINGS

Recipe from Apopka Citizen Police Alumni Association,

Sharing Our Finest Cookbook

5 pounds chicken wings

Crisco shortening

1 bottle Louisiana hot sauce

1/2 cup butter

2 tablespoons cornstarch

1/2 cup warm water

Melt Crisco in large skillet. When grease is popping, add wings. Fry until golden brown and crispy. While chicken is frying, make dipping sauce, as follows:

Dipping Sauce:

Melt butter in medium saucepan, then add hot sauce. Mix cornstarch and water together. The mixture needs to be soupy. When butter and hot sauce are at a boil, add cornstarch mixture, just a little at a time, stirring constantly. It will make a gravy-like mixture. You can either dip wings into the sauce mixture or dribble it over wings on plate.

For hotter sauce, add more hot sauce and less butter.

TONI LAPIERRE’S

MARYLAND CRAB CAKES

Recipe from Feeding The Flock, New Vision Community Church

1 large egg

1-1/2 tablespoons mayonnaise

1 teaspoon dry mustard

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon Tabasco

1 teaspoon Worcestershire Sauce

1 pound lump crab meat

4 or 6 crushed saltine crackers OR 1/2 cup bread crumbs.

In deep bowl, beat egg lightly with wire wisk. Add mayonnaise, dry mustard, pepper, salt, Tabasco, and Worcestershire Sauce. Blend until smooth. Add crab meat and crackers or bread crumbs. Toss with fingers to mix. Form into patties and fry in oil until lightly brown.

JEANNE USTLER’S BAKED BEANS

Recipe from Northside Baptist Church’s cookbook

5 or 6 strips bacon, brown, drain, crumble

1 medium-large onion, chopped

1 green bell pepper, 1/2 chopped, 1/2 cut into strips

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup catsup

28 ounce (or larger) can pork and beans

Simmer onion, green pepper in small amount of bacon grease. Add the brown sugar and catsup, and blend well. Add the crumbled bacon and beans.

Mix gently. Pour mixture into 2-quart baking dish (lightly sprayed). Decorate top with green pepper slices. Bake at 350 degrees for 35 to 40 minutes or until bubbly and browning. Amounts may be adjusted to taste.

SANDRA JOHANSEN’S

OVEN-FRIED POTATOES

Recipe from The Jones-Morris

Family Treasury

4 baking potatoes

1/2 cup oil

2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Cut potatoes into wedges with SKIN ON. Put into 9 x 13 pan. Mix rest of ingredients together. Pour over potatoes. Bake in 375-degree oven for 45 minutes TURNING AND BASTING OFTEN.Serves 4.

GOURMET ONIONS

Recipe from Savannah Style,

a Cookbook by The Junior League

of Savannah, Inc.

3 tablespoons butter

1/2 teaspoon sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/4 cup sherry

10 to 12 small white onions, peeled, cooked and drained

1/4 cup Parmesan cheese

Melt butter in saucepan. Stir in sugar, salt, pepper and sherry. Add onions and beat quickly (about five minutes), stirring frequently to avoid burning. Turn into a serving dish and sprinkle with cheese. Yield: 5 to 6 servings.

JOYCE YOUNG’S

VEGETABLE SPREAD

Recipe from New Vision Community Church’s Feeding the Flock

2 11-ounce cans shoepeg corn, drained

1 green pepper, chopped

1/2 cup purple onion, chopped

1/2 cup sour cream

1 tablespoon mayonnaise or salad dressing

1 tablespoon white vinegar

1/4 teaspoon celery seed

1/8 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

Mix all ingredients together. Chill 3 hours. Serve with crackers.

LEMON REFRIGERATOR COOKIES

Recipe from The Progressive Farmer’s SOUTHERN Cookbook

1 cup butter or margarine

1/2 cup dark brown sugar

2 eggs

Grated rind of 1 lemon

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 teaspoon vanilla

2-3/4 cups flour, sifted

1/4 teaspoon soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup pecans, finely chopped

1 cup semi-sweet chocolate morsels

Cream butter or margarine and brown sugar until smooth. Then add eggs one at a time and beat well after each addition. Stir in grated lemon rind, lemon juice, and vanilla. Add sifted dry ingredients, nuts, and chocolate morsels. Form into two 12-inch rolls 1-1/2 inches in diameter. Chill in waxed paper. When chilled, slice thin and place on ungreased cookie sheets. Bake at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for 8 minutes. Yield: 12 dozen.

ETHEL SWAB’S

BANANA NUT BREAD

Recipe from First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda, A Taste of Heaven

1 scant cup sugar

2 tablespoons butter or margarine

1 egg

1/2 cup sweet or sour milk

1 teaspoon baking soda

2 cups flour

2 or 3 bananas, mashed

1/2 cup nutmeats, cut up

Mix well together. Bake at 350 degrees for one hour.