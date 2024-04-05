Use wilted spinach or sliced yellow squash for salad with hot dressing

We have some new recipes from Country Cookin’ by Joyce LaFray Young.

You may remember, this is the book that has “Famous Recipes from Famous Places” in Florida!

The first one is Chicken Jambalaya from Beignets in Jacksonville. “The red pepper adds a delightful color to a most enchanting dish!”

Also from Country Cookin’, how about Hot Chicken Salad Souffle? It is a Blueberry Patch treasure. You can find them in Brooksville. Comments are: “Excellent for buffet entertaining! Don’t plan on leftovers – there won’t be any!!”

Home Fries! Don’t we love ‘em? Especially for breakfast, but they are good at any meal. Here is a recipe from The Old Towne Café in Naples, and comes from Joyce LaFray Young’s book, Country Cookin’.

We have a Cream of Mushroom Soup from Country Cookin’. It also comes from The Old Town Café in Naples. This looks like a heavenly recipe! The comments describe it as, “Almost thick and rich enough to slice!”

If you like a salad extravaganza, try this Wilted Spinach Delight! It’s from Panama City’s Canary Cottage, in Joyce LaFray Young’s book, Country Cookin’, and it looks teriffic!

Lemon Cloud Pie from Country Cookin’. “Very, very easy! Elegant results… perfect for summer in Florida. No oven required. Chill 3-4 hours,” so says Miz Young. This pie comes to us from The Blueberry Patch in Brooksville.

CHICKEN JAMBALAYA FROM BEIGNETS IN JACKSONVILLE

Recipe from Country Cookin’

by Joyce LaFray Young

3 tablespoons butter

3 tablespoons flour

2 large onions (chopped)

1 bunch scallions (chopped)

1 red pepper (chopped)

2 tablespoons parsley (fresh is best)

1/4 teaspoon basil

Salt and pepper

Several dashes hot sauce

3 cups water

3 chicken bouillon cubes

2 pounds cooked white chicken (cubed, about 3-4 cups)

1) Brown butter in large skillet. Stir in flour and blend to make paste. 2) Add vegetables and brown. Add spices, seasonings, water, and bouillon cubes. Simmer for one hour. 3) Add chicken and thicken with equal amounts of butter and flour if necessary. Heat through. 4) Serve over white rice, dirty rice, or mixed white and wild rice. Serves 4.

HOT CHICKEN SALAD SOUFFLE FROM THE BLUEBERRY PATCH IN BROOKSVILLE

Recipe from Country Cookin’

by Joyce LaFray Young

(Allow to Refrigerate Overnight)

6 slices white bread

1-1/2 to 3 pound whole chicken (or 2 cups diced cooked

chicken)

1 stalk celery (chopped)

(cook with chicken)

1 small onion (chopped) (cook with chicken)

Salt to taste

1/2 cup celery (finely chopped)

1/2 cup onion (finely chopped)

1/2 cup green pepper (finely

chopped)

1/2 cup salad dressing

1/2 cup cheddar cheese

(shredded)

3 slightly beaten eggs

1-1/2 cups milk

1 can cream of mushroom soup

1) Cook whole chicken with celery, onion, salt and enough water to halfway cover chicken. Cook until done, turning over halfway through cooking. Cool and dice 2 cups chicken. 2) Trim crusts from bread slices (that you have saved for future use) and place trimmed bread in bottom of 9 x 13-inch baking dish. 3) Combine the chicken, finely chopped celery, onion, and green pepper with the salad dressing. Carefully spread over bread slices. 4) Crumb or cube the reserved crusts and use as topping over chicken mixture. Sprinkle cheese over crusts. 5) Mix eggs and milk together. Pour over all ingredients in baking dish. 6) Refrigerate overnight. 7) Before baking, spoon can of soup over top and bake in 350-degree Fahrenheit oven for 1 hour. Serves 6-8. Cooking: 1 hour.

HOME FRIES FROM

THE OLD TOWNE CAFÉ IN

NAPLES

Recipe from Country Cookin’ by

Joyce LaFray Young

4 white Idaho potatoes (washed)

1-3/4 cups chicken broth

8 slices bacon (each piece

quartered)

2 medium onions (cut into 1-inch chunks)

1 teaspoon paprika

1) Cook potatoes (with skins on) in chicken broth until done. Place in refrigerator and cool for several hours. 2) Cut chilled potatoes in 1-1/4-inch chunks. 3) Cook bacon until partially done. Then add onions and potatoes and brown nicely. Add paprika.

CREAM OF MUSHROOM SOUP FROM THE OLD TOWNE CAFÉ

IN NAPLES

Recipe from Country Cookin’

by Joyce LaFray Young

3 tablespoons butter

1 pound large, fresh mushrooms (sliced)

1 teaspoon fresh garlic (minced, in jar)

2 cups beef stock (best if home- made but may substitute canned bouillon or consommé)

2 cups milk

1/4 cup butter (melted)

1/2 cup flour

1) Saute butter, mushrooms, and garlic in large flat pan for several minutes. 2) Add beef stock. Boil mushrooms until dark brown (about 30 minutes). 3) Place mushroom mixture in double boiler. Add milk. Combine butter and flour in custard cup. Stir into a paste and then add a small amount of this mixture – a little at a time – to the double boiler. Stir well. 4. Simmer until thick (about 30 minutes). Stir often. Serves: 4-6. Cooking: 1 hour.

WILTED SPINACH DELIGHT

FROM CANARY COTTAGE IN

PANAMA CITY

Recipe from Country Cookin’

by Joyce LaFray Young

1/2 pound bacon

1/2-3/4 cups sugar (or sugar

substitute)

2 tablespoons dry mustard

1 cup vinegar

1/4 cup water

1 pound fresh spinach (washed, cleaned, torn into bite-size

pieces)

3 tomatoes (cut into wedges)

1/2 cup scallions (sliced)

2 hard boiled eggs (chopped fine)

1/2 cup sharp cheddar cheese

12 fresh mushrooms (sliced)

1) Place bacon in frying pan and fry until crisp. Remove bacon and allow to cool. Crumble. Set aside. 2) Add sugar, dry mustard, and vinegar to bacon drippings. Stir to blend. Add water. Stir. Bring to boil. Simmer 5 minutes while arranging salads. 3) Place spinach on salad plates. Arrange the other ingredients on top, including the crumbled bacon. 4) Spoon the hot sauce over and serve immediately.

Variation: Use yellow squash that has been sliced thin. Serves 4-6. Cooking: 10 minutes.

LEMON CLOUD PIE FROM THE BLUEBERRY PATCH IN

BROOKSVILLE

Recipe from Country Cookin’

by Joyce LaFray Young

8 oz package cream cheese

1 cup powdered sugar

8 oz container whipped topping (Cool Whip)

1 baked pie shell (or use

butter-flavored ‘ready crust’)

1 can lemon pie filling

Cool Whip for topping

1) Soften cream cheese. Add powdered sugar and whip together. 2) Fold whipped topping into cream cheese mixture. 3) Layer cream cheese mixture in bottom of pie shell. Place lemon pie filling on top. 4) Refrigerate for 3-4 hours. Top each serving with Cool Whip, if desired. Serves 8.