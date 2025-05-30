Breaking: Jeff Rolson steps down as Apopka head football coach

By Marshall Tempest

Reporter

After six seasons as head football coach of the Apopka Blue Darters, Jeff Rolson has decided to step down heading into the 2025 season. Apopka High School has not announced a replacement yet, but with just two months until August, Apopka will need to quickly fill its head coaching vacancy.

The surprise announcement came Thursday afternoon via Apopka football’s X account @ApopkaFootball.

“Coach Rolson has stepped down as the head football coach at Apopka,” the post said. “Apopka has and always will hold a place near and dear to his heart. Some will be sad, and some will rejoice. God bless you, whatever camp you are in. God bless the Blue Darters! #HokaHey.”

Over his six years as Apopka’s head coach, Rolson amassed a 55-23 record, including three seasons with at least 11 wins. He also led the Blue Darters to three state championship game appearances, although the team came up short on each occasion.

Rolson has been a pillar of the Apopka football program and helped keep the culture of winning and perseverance on and off the field alive after former head coach Rick Darlington left Apopka following the 2018 season. He has also propelled many Apopka athletes to pursue their athletic and academic dreams at the college level. Rolson has one former player, Jalen Carter, who is now a Super Bowl champion.

“In an emotional and unexpected announcement, Coach Rolson has officially resigned as head coach of the Apopka Blue Darters, bringing an end to a remarkable tenure marked by passion, perseverance, and unforgettable victories,” Apopka football said on X. “No successor has been named yet, but one thing is certain: Coach Rolson’s impact on the players he coached and the community will be felt for years to come.”

Rolson’s departure comes after a tough 2024 season, which ended with a record of 4-6 and a first-round loss the state tournament to West Orange, 20-19. Last season was a lowlight for the Apopka football team, as the Blue Darters scored just 127 points, the lowest scoring total by Apopka in 20 years.

The Blue Darters are also coming off a 31-14 loss on Friday, May 23, to the Jones Tigers in the annual spring game.

Former head coach and colleague Rick Darlington, who is responsible for two of Apopka’s three state titles, tweeted a few words about Rolson’s announcement.

“One of my best friends and the best defensive coach I’ve ever met,” Darlington said on X. “Every state game I’ve coached in, he’s been by my side. JR’s heart for kids is immeasurable. He bleeds blue, and APK will miss him.”

The Apopka football team’s X account announced that summer practice would continue as usual on June 9.