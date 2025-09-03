Bracy Davis, Young win special election races 

State Rep. LaVon Bracy Davis and her former staffer, RaShon Young, have claimed victory in their respective races, with Bracy Davis winning the Florida Senate District 15 seat and Young winning the House District 40 seat.

Bracy Davis, a Democrat, won the Senate 15 seat with 17,771 (72.58%) votes over Republican Willie J. Montague, who gained 6,713 votes (27.42%) in a race with all 102 precincts reporting.

For House District 40, the Democrat Young won 7,330 (74.96%) votes over Republican Tuan Le with 2,435 (24.90%) votes with all 38 precincts reporting.

Among 277,599 registered voters, 24,693 cast ballots in the special election, amounting to an 8.9% voter turnout.

Bracy Davis and Young celebrated their wins at a joint watch party in Orlando Tuesday evening, where the candidates and guests learned the election results.

In her victory speech, Bracy Davis thanked her supporters and campaign volunteers and acknowledged her former House colleagues and future colleagues in the Senate. She dedicated her win to her husband Adrian Davis and her late father, Rev. Dr. Randolph Bracy Jr.

She also honored the late Sen. Geraldine Thompson, Bracy Davis’ predecessor in Florida Senate 15, who died in February while in office.

“She was not just a mentor. She was a masterclass in purpose,” Bracy Davis said. “She taught me to lift and climb, to lead with dignity, to speak truth even when your voice trembles. Her legacy isn’t a burden, it’s a guiding light. Tonight, I promise to carry her work forward with the same boldness, moral clarity and unshakable belief in the collective power of the people.”

To symbolize the torch passing of the House District 40 seat from herself to Young, Bracy Davis gave her Florida House member pin to Young.

“I wore this pin when I demanded sensible gun reform, when I reminded Tallahassee that arts funding should not be partisan,” Bracy Davis said. “I wore this pin when I fought for youth conflict resolution classes, HBCU funding defended civil and voting rights. I wore this when I abandoned respectability politics, speak truth to power at rallies and at press conferences, I wore this pen and tonight as my last official act as state representative, I take it off.”

In his Sept. 2 statement posted on his Facebook page after the election results came in, Montague expressed gratitude to friends and supporters.

“From the outset, we understood that this would be a challenging race, but your commitment and encouragement carried us every step of the way,” he said in his statement.

Montague pledged to carry on the work he started during his campaign.

“This is not the end—it is only the beginning,” he said. “The work before us remains, and I am committed to pressing forward with a renewed focus. As we look ahead, our efforts in Orange County will take on a new direction, one that ensures we engage our community more effectively and strategically.”

As the first Gen Z Democrat elected to House District 40, Young emphasized the importance of service and leadership, crediting his success to the support and vision of his mentor, Bracy Davis, whom he served as chief of staff.

“She has poured wisdom and fire into this campaign,” Young said. “She has been my guide, my partner in progress, and she has also been a reminder, giving me the reminder that leadership is not about titles, it is about service.”

Senate District 15 encompasses northwest Orange County, including Apopka. House District 40 includes the western Orange area south of Apopka, including Ocoee.