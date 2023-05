CORRECTION: Our story in today’s Friday, May 12 page 6A edition of The Apopka Chief was in error. It should have read Orange County Supervisor of Elections will present an explanation of the annexation voting options of South Apopka and NOT the recall election. The date of the presentation will be June 7 at 1:30 p.m. at the council meeting. Bill Cowles will NOT be at the May 17th council meeting. We apologize for the confusion.