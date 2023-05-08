Bicyclist dies from collision with pickup truck

A 36-year-old Apopka man was instantly killed when a pickup truck collided into him while riding a bicycle, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

The collision occurred at S.R. 46 and Deal Drive in Mount Plymouth, Lake County, at around 10.24 p.m. on Friday, May 5.

According to the FHP report, a 2006 Ford F-150 was traveling westbound on S.R. 46 east of Deal Drive. The truck was driven by a 28-year-old Apopka man, with a 2-year-old boy as the only passenger buckled into a car seat.

Meanwhile, the bicyclist was traveling west on the westbound shoulder of S.R. 46 east of Deal Drive. He began going in a southwesterly direction and entered the westbound lane, in direct path of the truck. As a result, the truck’s right side collided with the bicyclist. The driver and passenger were not injured and remained on scene. The bicyclist was pronounced dead on scene.

The bicyclist’s next of kin was notified.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Apopka Chief and The Planter are weekly community newspapers, independently owned and family operated, that have served the greater Apopka area in Central Florida since 1923 and 1965 respectively.

Follow The Apopka Chief on Facebook.

Follow The Apopka Chief on Twitter.

Follow The Apopka Chief on Instagram.