Better weather means better fishin’ in our lakes, rivers

Hello Folks,

After the rain at the beginnin’ of the week, we finally got some good weather. Rick and I got out on the Harris Chain and got to do some bass fishin’. It was a great day on the water and we caught some nice bass. Of course, Rick caught the most bass, but he is still keepin’ the title of the “Shoe Pic” King.

We caught and released 17 bass up to almost 5 lbs. each. The big bass was caught by yours truly. Some of the bass were caught flippin’ the slow line cover, but the majority of the bass were caught on slow-sinkin’ Senko-type baits. It was one of the best days we have had on the water in a while.

The bass fishin’ is doin’ good real good in most of the lakes in our area. Folks are catchin’ bass on shiners either along the shoreline cover or free-linin’ shiners in open water around the hydrilla beds or the pepper grass patches.

We should get some rain this week so you should be on the lookout for water flowin’ into the lakes and rivers. You will usually find some bass hangin’ around those areas feedin’ in the baitfish. If you want to catch some bass in the Butler Chain, make sure you watch for the divin’ birds. They will be feedin’ on the baitfish that the bass are feedin’ on. Make sure you have a lipless crank bait tied to one of your rods in case the bass start schoolin’ near you.

The specks are still bitin’ in most of the lakes in our area. You will do best by driftin’ open water with jigs tipped with a minner. As the water starts to warm up, the bluegills and shellcrackers will be goin’ on the beds. Right now, a few folks are catchin’ some in Lake Monroe and Lake Woodruff. You need to use red worms and crickets for best results.

You will also find some panfish in the St. Johns River. Most folks are fishin’ the edge of the shoreline cover. Look for some pads and laydowns, and you should find some panfish hangin’ around in those areas as well.

Some folks are catchin’ some catfish in the St. Johns in the curves of the river in the deep holes. Try usin’ chicken livers or your favorite catfish bait.

I hope you get a chance to do some fishin’ this week or over the weekend.

See ya next week.

Tip of the week: full moon on Saturday.

Save a few and good luck!