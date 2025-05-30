Be Ready, Not Reactive: Prepare for Hurricane Season Now

Florida earned its nickname as the Sunshine State with beautiful, sun-soaked days filling out most of the year, but as hurricane season approaches, it also becomes one of the most storm-vulnerable states in the country. June 1 marks the official start of hurricane season, meaning that now – not later – is the perfect time to make sure you and your family are prepared.

At Lake Apopka Natural Gas District (LANGD), we’re proud to support our Central Florida neighbors by offering the most reliable energy solution. We know firsthand that one of the smartest ways to prepare for hurricane season is by choosing safe, reliable natural gas.

Unlike electricity, which is vulnerable to downed power lines and service disruptions, natural gas is delivered through underground pipelines, meaning you can depend on it even during the harshest storms. That’s part of the reason why critical service providers like hospitals, fire stations, and emergency management centers depend on natural gas to stay up and running during critical times.

Natural gas customers can also rely on essential appliances like water heaters and oven ranges to remain operational during power outages. When the lights go out, you’ll still be able to cook, clean, and take hot showers. For families, that type of reliability can bring much-needed peace of mind during uncertain times.

It’s not just about dependability either. Natural gas is also the smarter economic choice. Thanks to high-efficiency appliances and its lower cost, natural gas homes enjoy annual utility bills that are approximately 49% lower than those of comparable all-electric homes, according to the American Gas Association.

That said, making the switch requires some planning to fulfill your natural gas service installation. That’s why we encourage homeowners to act now, before a storm is on the horizon.

In addition to exploring reliable energy options, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) recommends creating a full preparedness plan that includes keeping an emergency preparedness kit stocked and at the ready, knowing your evacuation routes ahead of time, creating a communication plan with family members and other important steps that you should take to help you and your family stay safe during hurricane season. Learn more at https://www.fema.gov/.

Don’t wait until a storm is in the forecast. Now is the time to prepare and equip your home with natural gas to make sure you’re storm ready before hurricane season arrives.

For more information about natural gas services, safety tips, and how LANGD can support your energy needs, visit www.langd.org or contact our team at (407) 656-2734 or EnergyChoice@langd.org.