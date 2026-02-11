Baked chicken and deviled crab lead this week’s recipes

Baked Chicken Breasts is an oven dish you will love. It comes from Margaret Reynolds in First Presbyterian Church of Apopka’s Treasures and Pleasures. This recipe calls for some sugar that is added to enhance the flavor, but which you can probably cut down or omit if you don’t use sugar.

From TasteofHome.com, we have Sharon Mensing’s Party Mashed Potatoes. These are creamy and garlicky mashed potatoes that are perfect for a tailgate barbecue or potluck party. You can use instant potatoes, if you are so inclined, or peel and cook your own! Then mix them all up and bake with breadcrumbs and grated cheese sprinkled on top. If they are as good as they are touted to be by reviewers, you will be happy you tried it. The recipe doesn’tcall for salt and pepper, so be sure to take care of that little detail. Just taste as you go. For extra flavor, you may wish to add bacon, as reviewers mention, “Only one thing could make these savory mashed potatoes even more flavorful… a heaping pile of crumbled bacon! Smoky and salty, crumbled bacon adds both texture and flavor.” It all adds up to “heavenly.”

Jane Bradley says in her book Southern Style, “This recipe (for Dixie Deviled Crab) was given to me by my Great-Aunt Florence (Mrs. Blyth Noe) of Washington, North Carolina. In the early days of local T.V., Aunt Florence did a thirty-minute cooking segment on the Hospitality House show. She did this ‘live’ four days a week!” Jane says, “This is the easiest recipe for the most delicious deviled crab I’ve ever eaten! It can be baked in a casserole or in scallop shells as a main dish, or in clam shells as a first course. Aunt Florence prefers to use shells, but the health department frowns on this practice unless you are picking the crab yourself. Aunt Florence says that clam shells stay hotter longer because of their thickness. You can substitute ceramic or glass shells, available at specialty cookware stores.”

Here is a recipe for Breakfast Tacos from Malaga Street Depot in St. Augustine that looks… not only delicious, quick, and simple… but nutritious. It comes from Country Cookin’ by Joyce L. Young. It is a recipe for one person, so double or triple it according to your need. I have a young bachelor friend (Mike) who often starts the day with a similar recipe. (I think Mike buys his picante sauce.) The most work for you will be grating a little cheese and cutting up some green pepper and onion. Then use a whisk or a fork to beat a couple of eggs. There is also a recipe for the picante sauce they use that looks good! For ease and speedy preparation, you can use a jarred picante sauce from the grocery store.

This dressed-up Spinach Salad is a favorite for many of our readers. There is just something special about a sweet and tangy dressing that fairly makes the salad! This one (with only four ingredients!) is from Savannah Style, and it looks fit for a special occasion.

MARGARET REYNOLDS’ BAKED CHICKEN BREASTS

Recipe from 1990 Presbyterian Women

First Presbyterian Church of Apopka

Treasures and Pleasures

4 whole chicken breasts

1/2 cup melted butter or margarine

1 cup flour

1 teaspoon garlic salt

1 teaspoon seasoned salt

2 tablespoons sugar

1 teaspoon savory

1 teaspoon basil

1 (10-1/2 ounce) can chicken broth

Slivered almonds

Bone chicken breasts and cut in half. Allow one or two halves per person. Dip breasts in slightly cooled melted butter. Roll in flour mixed with seasonings. Dip in melted butter again. Tuck ends of breasts under and place skin side up in baking dish. Pour chicken broth about two-thirds way up in baking dish. Bake for about three hours at 250 degrees to 275 degrees. Sprinkle with almonds during last hour of baking. Serves four to five.

SHARON MENSING’S PARTY MASHED POTATOES

Recipe from TasteofHome.com

4 cups mashed potatoes (8 to 10 large)

or… 4 cups prepared instant potatoes

1 cup sour cream

1 package (8 ounces) softened cream cheese

1 teaspoon minced chives

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 cup dry breadcrumbs

1 tablespoon butter, melted

1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1) Mix and season the potatoes. In a large bowl, combine the potatoes, sour cream, cream cheese, chives and garlic powder. 2) Turn the potatoes into a greased two-quart casserole. 3) Combine the breadcrumbs with butter and sprinkle over the potatoes. 4) Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 50 to 60 minutes. 5) Top with the cheddar cheese and serve immediately.

DIXIE DEVILED CRAB

Recipe from Southern Style by Jane Bradley

1 pound crabmeat

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

1 teaspoon yellow mustard

1 jar (4 ounces) pimento, chopped, with the juice

1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

2 large eggs, beaten

Salt and pepper to taste

Butter for the dish

1) Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. 2) Pick any bits of shell or cartilage out of crab. Place crab in a large bowl. Add remaining ingredients. Using a fork, mix very well. Pour into buttered casserole or shells and bake for 30 minutes or until nicely browned and a knife, when inserted in middle of casserole, comes out clean. Individual shells will cook in 20 to 25 minutes. Serve immediately. 3) Spray shells with vegetable spray for easy clean-up. You can also give filled shells a quick spray to aid in browning and to keep crab moist. NOTE: Substitute 1 pound canned crabmeat if fresh is unavailable. Serves: 4 (casserole, scallop or ceramic shells) or fills 12 clam shells.

BREAKFAST TACOS

Recipe from Malaga Street Depot in St. Augustine

Country Cookin’ by Joyce L. Young

2 eggs (beaten)

1/4 cup green peppers (diced)

1/4 cup onions (diced)

1 corn tortilla

3 tablespoons refried beans

1/3 cup cheddar cheese (shredded)

Picante sauce (see recipe below)

1) Combine eggs, green pepper, and onions on griddle or in saute pan, then cook. 2) Heat corn tortilla briefly on griddle. 3) Place tortilla on plate. Top with the eggs and 3 tablespoons of refried beans. Fold in sides to seal. 4) Top with shredded cheese and a liberal amount of picante sauce. 5) Place under broiler for a few seconds. Serves 1.

Picante Sauce:

1 green pepper (diced)

1 small onion (diced)

3-4 Jalapeno peppers (minced)

1 clove garlic (crushed)

28 ounce can pear-shaped tomatoes (crushed with hand)

1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar

2 teaspoons oregano

1 bay leaf

Dash ground cumin

1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon fresh cilantro (may substitute fresh parsley)

Juice of one lemon

Mix all ingredients for picante sauce together. NOTE: The picante sauce can be kept in the refrigerator for future use. You will find many uses for it (it’s great for dipping tortilla chips).

SPINACH SALAD

Recipe from Savannah Style, a Cookbook by The Junior League of Savannah, Inc.

1 pound fresh spinach, washed and drained

2 apples, peeled and diced

8 slices bacon, fried and crumbled

1/2 cup almonds, slivered and sautéed in bacon grease

2 green onions, sliced

Dressing:

1 cup oil

3 tablespoons sugar

2-2/3 teaspoons dry mustard

5 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon cider vinegar

Blend dressing thoroughly and toss lightly over salad.