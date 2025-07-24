Back-to-school events are back at OCLS

Events include ‘Yarnfiti’ community-created art installation

Get ready to go back to school with Orange County Library System (OCLS) programs and events, designed to help students and families prepare for the new school year with resources, support and fun in between.

Next month, OCLS will host the community-created art installation “Yarnfiti: Stitched Together,” an event with a theme of space exploration and the celebration of fiber arts, meant to be out of this world.

At Washington Park Branch’s Back to School Bonanza, guests will celebrate the coming school year with games, crafts and stories and learn how the library can assist the community during the approaching school year. The event is set for 4 p.m. on Aug. 6 at 5151 Raleigh St., Suite A, Orlando.

Hiawassee Branch’s Homework Help 101 will give parents and caregivers a hands-on session about free library resources to support school success at home. The event is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Aug. 27 at 7391 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando.

The High School Advisory Board Meeting, a virtual collaborative meeting, offers youth in grades 9-12 the chance to work on earning community service hours before school starts.

Yarnfiti

OCLS welcomes county-wide participation in creating and contributing projects to the Yarnfiti art installation, which will open on Sept. 21, the same day as the Fall Fiber Festival.

Submissions to Yarnfiti, the intersection of yarn and graffiti, should be in line with this year’s theme, “Space.” Contributors can use any fiber art, including macramé, weaving, crochet, sewing, book arts and embroidery.

Submissions can come from OCLS-associated classes and as works of crafters’ creation.

Upcoming OCLS fiber arts events where people can contribute their work to Yarnfiti include Crochet Amigurumi Planet at Chickasaw Branch and Fiber Arts Open Labs, available at several locations.

Over 4 million people annually visit OCLS locations, which seek to offer educational resources and innovative paths through several means such as state-of-the-art technology and literary events.

General Events

Create Your Own D&D Character

North Orange – 3 p.m. Aug. 2

Ever wanted to play D&D but needed a little guidance to begin? Learn how to create a character using the 5e rules. Registration required.

Storm Resilience and Hurricane Prep

Virtual – 6:30 p.m. Aug. 11

Prepare for extreme weather events by learning with Fleet Farming about flood management, disaster preparedness and how to adapt homes to withstand storms. Registration required.

Coffee and Dominoes

South Creek – 10:30 a.m. Aug. 12

Grab some coffee and connect with others as we play dominoes. Registration required.

Introduction to Hand Sewing

Hiawassee – 4 p.m. Aug. 13

Learn how to make a quilter’s knot, thread a needle and sew a running stitch. Registration required.

Reboot Boutique: With J. Machell of Tailored Looks

Eatonville – Thursday, August 14, 4:30 p.m.

Join us for a free shopping experience with gently used clothing.

DIY Decoupage Magnets

Winter Garden – Thursday, August 21, 4:30 p.m.

Use the technique of decoupage, or paper layering, to create glass magnets. Registration required.

Concrete Poetry

Alafaya – Sunday, August 24, 4 p.m.

Learn how to write concrete poems also known as shape poetry. Registration required.

Tapestry Crochet: Paw Print

Chickasaw – Tuesday, August 26, 3 p.m.

Learn how to read a grid to create a tapestry design using the single crochet stitch. Registration required.

Bunny Care 101

Southwest – Saturday, August 30, 11 a.m.

Presented by Orlando Rabbit Care & Adoptions, learn all about the care and keeping of bunnies as house pets in this informative class and meet some adoptable rabbits. Registration required.

Simple DIY Screen Printing for Everyone

Orlando Public Library – Saturday, August 30, 2:30 p.m.

Using simple materials, screen print a small design onto a canvas drawstring bag. Registration required.

Youth Events

Code with Minecraft: Adventurer

Virtual – Ages 6–12, Saturday, August 2, 10:30 a.m.

Fairview Shores – Ages 7–9, Tuesday, August 5 & 19, 4:45 p.m.

Alafaya – Ages 7–9, Friday, August 15, 4 p.m.

Join Alex and Steve on a Minecraft Adventure! Solve code challenges to explore, gather resources and defeat mobs. Create algorithms, use loops and debug your code. Registration required.

Crafty Chameleons

South Trail – Thursday, August 7, 10:30 a.m.

Explore camouflage with colorful chameleons in this science-based program. Registration required.

Owls: The Wonderful and Gross

Southeast – Friday, August 8, 4 p.m.

Fly into the wonderful world of owls, where we will discover their secrets from the wondrous to the gross.

Currency Conga

South Creek – Saturday, August 9, 10:30 a.m.

At the flick of a spinner, players vie for space on a vinyl mat as they attempt to touch the correct coins and bills – and improve their currency recognition and money math skills in the process. Registration required.

Teen Upcycling

Alafaya – Sunday, August 10, 2 p.m.

Learn ways to upcycle used items to create less trash for our planet. Registration required.

LEGO Meetup

Winter Garden – Wednesday, August 13 & 27, 4:30 p.m.

Bring the family to play and build with LEGO. Registration required.

Pajama Jamboree

Windermere – Tuesday, August 19, 4 p.m.

Show off your favorite PJs at our pajama party with games, music, crafts and more. Registration required.

The Joy of Failure

West Oaks – Wednesday, August 20, 4 p.m.

Learn how mistakes can lead to success. Create your own failure turned masterpiece. Registration required.

Pirates vs. Robin Hood

Fairview Shores – Tuesday, August 26, 4:30 p.m.

Can your favorite archer battle it out against a swashbuckling crew in this fun-filled story time? Registration required.

Artsy Toddler: Monsters

Washington Park – Thursday, August 28, 3 p.m.

Enjoy stories, songs and exploring age-appropriate art experiences. Registration required.