As Lake Apopka North Shore repairs continue, pumping initiated to lower floodwaters

On Friday, October 27, the St. Johns River Water Management District announced the latest on the Lake Apopka North Shore repairs to fix the damage due to Hurricane Irma.

One update is that pumping began at Lake Apopka North Shore on Monday, October 23. While this pumping has no effect on the areas east of the Apopka-Beauclair Canal (where the Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive is located), it may help water levels on portions of the 20-mile Loop Trail on the west side.

As water levels subside and assessments are completed, the district continues to provide weekly updates on the status of repairs and recreation at the Lake Apopka North Shore.

Here are the other updates:

*The temporary breach repair continues to hold. To date, 1,160 tons of material has been transported and placed on the breach.

*Pumping will be reduced or stopped next week due to maintenance at the Lake County Water Authority nutrient reduction facility.

*District staff are working to replace two culverts along the Apopka-Beauclair Canal, which will help with water control when complete.

*Continued rainfall and natural seepage through the muck levee system has hampered staff’s ability to haul material efficiently to the site.

Understanding that the North Shore is a popular outdoor recreation destination, the Red Trail, off County Road 448A, and the McDonald Canal Boat Ramp are open.

To ensure public safety, and minimize potential damage to saturated roads, no other openings are planned at this point due to flooding and the continued presence of heavy equipment. The Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive and nonmotorized Lake Apopka Loop Trail remain closed. As soon as the district determines that the public can safely access an area, it will open.