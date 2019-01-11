Arrest your tastebuds with great flavors from Jail-House Chili

We have an interestingly named recipe for you: Jail-House Chili. The publication, Paths of Sunshine, is from the Florida Federation of Garden Clubs.

New Vision Community Church’s Feeding the Flock shares Loretta Shuman’s recipe for Fried Grouper Chinese Style. It looks exotic and good served over rice.

This is a recipe one of our readers, Larry Meredith, shares with us for Hogbody’s Home Fries. It looks wonderfully tasty. A treat for breakfast or probably any other time we want a little pampering.

Frances Jones’ Sweet Potato Casserole looks pretty good for the cool weather we are having. We thank the Apopka Historical Society for sharing their recipes in Preserving the Big Potato.

We can thank New Vision Community Church’s Feeding the Flock for sharing Toni LaPierre’s recipe for Old Virginia Macaroni and Cheese. It is a little different from the traditional and looks wonderful.

From The New York Times NEW Natural Foods Cookbook, by Jean Hewitt, we have Quick Fat-Free Raisin Bread.

We have Trudy Barbarino’s No-Beat Popovers from the Apopka Citizen Police Alumni Association’s Sharing Our Finest Cookbook. I vaguely remember my mother making popovers. As I recall, it wasn’t my favorite. No sugar in the recipe, you know. But, I was a dopey kid then, not appreciative of all the work she may have put into her creation.

JAIL-HOUSE CHILI

Recipe from Florida Federation of Garden Clubs, Paths of Sunshine Cookbook

1/2 cup olive oil

3 pounds lean beef, diced

1 quart water

8 chili pods (or 6 tablespoons chili powder)

3 teaspoons salt

10 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon oregano

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 tablespoon sugar

3 tablespoons paprika (for color)

3 tablespoons flour

6 tablespoons cornmeal

1 cup water

In a 6-quart pot, heat the oil and add the meat to sear over high heat, stirring constantly until the meat is grey – not brown. Add water, cover and cook at a bubbling simmer 1-1/2 to 2 hours. Add all other ingredients except the thickening (flour and cornmeal). Cook at simmer for another 30 minutes. If much fat was left on the meat, it will rise to the top after the spices have been added. Skim fat before thickening. Mix flour and cornmeal with 1 cup water. Add to chili mixture, stirring constantly to prevent sticking. Cook 5 minutes more to determine if more water is necessary to reach desired consistency. This is fairly hot chili, above average. Serves 6.

LORETTA SHUMAN’S FRIED

GROUPER CHINESE STYLE

Recipe from Feeding the Flock, New Vision Community Church

2 pounds grouper steaks or fillets

1/4 cup flour

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup vinegar

1 cup sugar

1-1/3 cup water

3 chicken bouillon cubes

1 cup drained pineapple chunks

1 large green pepper cut in strips

3 tablespoons cornstarch

1-1/2 tablespoons water

1-1/2 teaspoon soy sauce

Cut steaks or fillets into 2-inch wide strips and roll in flour seasoned with salt. Place fish in heavy frying pan which contains about 1/8 inch of fat, hot, but not smoking. Fry at moderate heat. When fish is brown on one side, turn carefully and brown the other side. Cooking time is approximately 10 minutes, depending on thickness of fish. Drain on rack or absorbent paper. While fish is frying, combine vinegar, sugar, water, bouillon cubes, green pepper, and pineapple in saucepan. Simmer for 10 minutes. Combine cornstarch, water and soy sauce to make a thin paste. Add gradually to hot sauce and cook until thick, stirring constantly. Serve the sauce over fish and rice.

LARRY MEREDITH’S

HOGBODY’S HOME FRIES

Recipe from Reader of The Apopka Chief and The Planter newspapers

Two Idaho baking potatoes, baked till done

Olive oil for frying

McCormick’s Black Pepper Meat Marinade

Salt

Garlic Powder

He says, “A very simple recipe for good ole homemade home fries. Bake two Idaho potatoes in the oven till done, remove from oven and let cool. Then keeping them wrapped in the foil, refrigerate till the next morning, cut them in quarters and using olive oil (don’t overdo it), fry them in a deep-dish pan. Flavor to taste with McCormick’s black pepper meat marinade, salt, and garlic powder. Cook till golden brown and serve. Delicious!

FRANCES JONES’

SWEET POTATO CASSEROLE

Recipe from

Apopka Historical Society’s

Preserving the Big Potato –

A Collection of Potato Recipes

1 large can sweet potatoes

1/3 cup evaporated milk

3/4 cup sugar

1 cup chopped pecans

1/3 cup plain flour

2 eggs

1 stick margarine or butter

(1 stick equals 1/2 cup)

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup light brown sugar

1/3 cup additional margarine,

melted

In mixing bowl, beat together sweet potatoes, eggs, milk, 1/2 cup margarine, sugar and vanilla. Pour into baking dish. Top with brown sugar, flour, 1/3 cup margarine and pecans. Bake at 350 degrees for 35 minutes.

TONI LAPIERRE’S OLE VIRGINIA MACARONI AND CHEESE

Recipe from Feeding the Flock, New Vision Community Church

1 16-ounce package macaroni

1/4 stick (2 tablespoons) butter

1 small can stewed tomatoes

1/4 cup green onions, sliced

1/2 small carton sour cream

Salt to taste

Pepper to taste

3/4 cup milk (preferably evaporated, mixed half and half with water)

1-1/2 pounds grated sharp cheddar cheese

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cook macaroni according to directions on package. Drain. Place butter in casserole dish and melt in oven; remove. Puree stewed tomatoes in blender. Stir tomatoes, onion, macaroni, sour cream, salt, pepper, melted butter, milk and cheese together and pour in 9 x 13 casserole dish. If desired, top with grated cheese, as well. Cover with buttered foil to keep cheese from sticking and bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes. The amount of milk may be adjusted because it should not be too dry or have too much liquid when done.

QUICK FAT-FREE RAISIN BREAD

THE NEW YORK TIMES NEW

NATURAL FOODS COOKBOOK

Copyright 1982 by Jean Hewitt

2 cups whole wheat flour

1 cup raisins

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 teaspoon baking soda

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup molasses

1 cup buttermilk

2 tablespoons hot water

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. 2. Mix together the flour, raisins, sugar, baking soda, and salt. 3. Add the molasses, buttermilk, and hot water. Mix well, then turn into an oiled 8 x 4 x 2-inch loaf pan. 4. Bake for 45 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Turn out of the pan onto a wire rack to cool. Yield: One loaf.

TRUDY BARBARINO’S

NO-BEAT POPOVERS

Recipe from Apopka Citizen Police Alumni Association,

Sharing Our Finest Cookbook

2 eggs

1 cup milk

1 cup presifted flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

The secret is to start with a cold oven and not peek during 30 minute baking time.

Grease muffin cups well. Break eggs into mixing bowl and add remaining ingredients. Mix well with a spoon, disregarding lumps. Fill prepared cups 3/4 full. Set oven at 450 degrees and immediately put muffin tin in. Bake 30 minutes. Serve at once. Makes 8 muffins.